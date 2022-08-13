Read full article on original website
GlossY Magnoli
3d ago
Not shot in the head grazed in the head?! Why make that comment?! Still, she bled! It's a horrible experience all the while she was trying to get her license.
Reply
4
goober beasley
4d ago
Not shot in the head. Grazed the head. Big difference
Reply(2)
12
Related
Video shows CPD officer paralyzed after being shot in Beverly while off-duty walking again
A Chicago police officer who was paralyzed from the waist down when he was shot in the back trying to break up a fight while off-duty is walking again.
Man threatens to shoot CTA Red Line passenger for refusing to give cigarette
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man tried to punch another man who wouldn't give him a cigarette on a CTA Red Line train at Howard. According to police, a 34-year-old male victim was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun. The offender demanded a cigarette and when the victim refused, there was a physical confrontation. The victim's friend tried to stop the offender by jumping on his back. The offender then pulled out a gun and threated to shoot. The victims were able to escape. The victim's friend said it's terrifying. "They don't care who you are, they will rob you no matter who you are," Hailey Schilling said. "We need to get more police on that platform and on that train."No injuries were reported. Police do not have anyone in custody for the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police took 20+ minutes to respond to hit-and-run crash that killed 3: report
CHICAGO - Chicago Police officers took more than 20 minutes to respond to a "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and seriously injured at least one other person following a fight at a historic gay bar, according to reports and officials. Chicago Police Department dispatchers first received a call...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police to escort Officer Danny Golden home Friday after July shooting paralyzed him: report
CHICAGO - Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot and paralyzed while breaking up a fight last month in the Beverly neighborhood, will reportedly be heading home Friday for the first time since the incident. The announcement was made Tuesday on the Mt. Greenwood Community Facebook page. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. He was shot in his arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
CBS 58
'You never think it's going to happen to you': Mother recalls trying to find daughter during Six Flags shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Hours after police say suspects fired shots at someone in the Six Flags Great America parking lot Sunday night, injuring three, the amusement park's gates were opened Monday morning for thrill-seekers looking to enjoy the day. "It's pretty safe," said James Stossmeister, who made the...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking out of South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
Fatal hit-and-run outside South Shore gay bar sparked by argument, too soon to call it a hate crime: police
CHICAGO - Donald Huey was back in Chicago for a birthday remembrance for his late grandmother and was anxious to let his family know how well he was doing. Jaylen Ausley was a recent graduate of the University of Michigan who returned to the South Side to work with disadvantaged youth.
nadignewspapers.com
Woman faces first-degree murder charge following reported panhandling dispute on Wilson Avenue exit ramp that resulted in death of Jefferson Park man
A woman was charged with the murder of a Jefferson Park man in connection with a reported dispute between two panhandlers on the Wilson Avenue exit ramp on the southbound Edens Expressway in Mayfair at about 2:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
Comments / 17