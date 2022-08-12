ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says

NEW YORK – The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning. The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former Prosecutor Turned Advocate Is Charged With Rape in Manhattan

At the time, Mr. Foss denied any sexual misconduct, saying in response to WBUR, “I have seen recent social media posts alleging improper conduct in my past. I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Salman Rushdie’s attacker was in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie up to 10 times had been in contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a new report claims. Vice reported that Hadi Matar, 25, was communicating with members of the militia over social media prior to the attack, citing anonymous intelligence sources.
FAIRVIEW, NJ

