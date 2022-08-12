Read full article on original website
NYC Social Services boss Gary Jenkins partied on yacht day after declaring emergency for city homeless shelters
The day after Mayor Adams’ administration declared overcrowding in city homeless shelters an emergency, the official tasked with running the embattled housing system went partying on a yacht with his top aide, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins — who’s facing a Department of Investigation...
Two of New York’s Oldest Mafia Clans Charged in Money Laundering Scheme
For nearly a decade, families visited a small coffee shop in suburban Long Island for pastries and gelato. Many were unaware of the longstanding operation playing out just feet away from them: Mafia members were running a secret underground gambling den in the store. The business was one of several...
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says
NEW YORK – The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning. The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for...
Former Prosecutor Turned Advocate Is Charged With Rape in Manhattan
At the time, Mr. Foss denied any sexual misconduct, saying in response to WBUR, “I have seen recent social media posts alleging improper conduct in my past. I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”
Taxi drivers rally in Queens after passengers accused of beating driver Kutin Gyimah to death
NEW YORK — There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him. That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying...
Local fisherman says he caught 5 sharks over the weekend near Jones Beach State Park
NEW YORK — It was an impressive haul this weekend for a fisherman looking for sharks. Joseph Maiolo said he reeled in not one but five sharks just east of Jones Beach State Park. The smallest was reportedly 2-to-3 feet long, while the biggest one was said to be...
Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A woman was killed and another was injured while swimming in a pool in the Bronx, police said. It happened at a building located at Palisade Avenue near Kapock Street at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police say a tree fell into the pool. One woman, 50,...
Salman Rushdie’s attacker was in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie up to 10 times had been in contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a new report claims. Vice reported that Hadi Matar, 25, was communicating with members of the militia over social media prior to the attack, citing anonymous intelligence sources.
