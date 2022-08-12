Read full article on original website
Lexington pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Lexington. Lexington police said they were notified around 5:30 a.m. Monday of an individual being hit by a vehicle on North Broadway between West Loudon and West 7th Street. Authorities told...
Lexington police investigating shooting after victim drives to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Lexington police said they responded to a Lexington hospital to a call from that a victim of the shooting drove themselves to the hospital. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. At...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
Dispatchers said they received a call just after 1 p.m. Monday requesting an ambulance at a Rowan County Motel. The Morehead and Rowan County EMS, Morehead Police Department, and Morehead Fire Department responded to the scene. The Rowan County Coroner was requested on scene shortly after.
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
One hospitalized after Lexington hit and run
Police said an individual on a moped was hit by a box truck around 7 p.m. Monday. They are still searching for the box truck driver.
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
Man sentenced for deadly 2019 Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault — in connection to a 2019 Lexington bar shooting was sentenced Tuesday. Larry Walters, 73, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police said he got into a fight with 68-year-old James Terry at...
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America. Now, the historical property called, ‘First Vineyard,’ is on sale for $2,000,000. Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard, took over the property with his...
Reed Sheppard to host flood relief charity game in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Frederick Douglass High school’s gymnasium will be packed with five-star basketball talent in two weeks. North Laurel star and Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard is hosting the “Midwest Charity Classic” on August 27th to raise money for Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Sheppard,...
U.S. Navy nurse fulfilling dream at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A lifelong UK fan is finally achieving his wildest dream. In less than a week, LT. AJ Lueke starts working toward a masters of science at the University of Kentucky. Despite growing up in Louisville, LT. Lueke always knew he belonged in Big Blue...
Beshear says special session 'will happen' for Kentucky flood victims
State lawmakers are hoping to use every tool possible to help people in eastern Kentucky recover. Gov. Andy Beshear hinted it is all but certain that he will call lawmakers back to Frankfort for a special session.
Georgetown police warn parents about back-to-school social media posts
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. it can be easily assumed you have had your feed flooded with back-to-school pictures this week. Although these posts are all in good fun, police are trying to get people to think twice before posting. “But at...
Lexington Christian Academy Eagles high on new quarterback
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Christian Eagles have been shy of a State Title for two-straight seasons losing to Beechwood out of Fort Mitchell two seasons in a row. However, with one of their biggest off-season moves, they’re more hungry for a state title now than they ever have been before.
EKU football holds scrimmage as fall camp continues
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Eastern Kentucky University football team entered fall camp with high expectations to compete in the ASUN conference and the FBS as a whole. The team has only built on those expectations as camp has continued. The Colonels held a scrimmage at Roy Kidd...
UK women’s soccer holds fan day, exhibition match
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky women’s soccer team held its annual fan day on Saturday at The Bell Soccer Complex on campus, headlined with an exhibition match against Miami (OH) which Kentucky won, 1-0 the final. Fans had the opportunity to get autographs with the players...
Pennington’s new football program thriving at Sayre
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sayre School made history in 2020 by bringing back its football program for the first time since it was removed in 1977. The new varsity squad brought in a big name to ring in the new era. Former NFL and Marshall Univeristy quarterback Chad...
