TV Series

The List

The Young And The Restless' Christian LeBlanc Has A Message For Fans Ahead Of His New Role

Christian LeBlanc has long been known as ruthless lawyer Michael Baldwin on "The Young and the Restless." Back in 2021, the actor celebrated 30 years on the long-running hit daytime television show, and many of his co-stars opened up about the man, the myth, and the legend himself to Soap Opera Digest for his "The Young and the Restless" milestone anniversary. Peter Bergman told Soap Opera Digest, "Christian LeBlanc brings a joy to his work that is simply infectious. Whether he's carrying a story or simply a part of a party scene, he brings the same positive energy and commitment," while Bryton James added, "I've never met anyone in my life who exudes more positive energy than Christian LeBlanc. To act with him, is an honor, and to be considered his friend is a privilege."
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Dead at 49

On August 13, the passing of Robyn Griggs was announced on her Facebook page. Sigh. Only days after Another World Emmy winner Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley) died comes news that another veteran of the NBC soap has been taken from us. The passing at age 49 of Robyn Griggs, who played Maggie Cory from 1993-95, was announced on her Facebook page this weekend.
The List

Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face

Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
SheKnows

First Photos of Young & Restless Alum’s Beautiful Baby Boy: ‘We Love You So Much, It Hurts’

The former soap sweetheart and her husband feel as though this is where they were meant to be their entire lives. Congratulations goes out to The Young and the Restless alum Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) and her husband Justin Wilmers. Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a little baby boy named Wade, into their fold. The actress posted 10 sweet photos of their son and expressed, “One week with our Wadey Baby has flown by but has also felt like this is where we were meant to be our entire lives.”
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Cheering Thomas And Booing Hope

The custody of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) has been a source of contention on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for the character's entire life. From the moment of conception, there was a plan in place to keep him away from his father, Thomas Forrester. Douglas' biological mother conspired with Thomas' father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), to conceal the true identity of his paternity. Ultimately, the truth came out, and Thomas learned he had a son. When Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) tragically passed away unexpectedly, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with Douglas (via Soaps In Depth).
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Jason Canela Shares Exciting Family News In A Super-Cute Way

It's been a long time since fans have seen Arturo Rosales on "The Young and the Restless," but that doesn't mean his portrayer Jason Canela hasn't been keeping busy. Along with his daytime television work, he's had roles in "Mrs. American Pie," "The Rookie" and the Netflix film, "Always Be My Maybe," per IMDb. Thankfully, "The Young and the Restless" writers didn't put Arturo on the chopping block the same way they did with Rey Rosales' death, which made it easy for Canela to return to the hit CBS soap when needed.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
