Christian LeBlanc has long been known as ruthless lawyer Michael Baldwin on "The Young and the Restless." Back in 2021, the actor celebrated 30 years on the long-running hit daytime television show, and many of his co-stars opened up about the man, the myth, and the legend himself to Soap Opera Digest for his "The Young and the Restless" milestone anniversary. Peter Bergman told Soap Opera Digest, "Christian LeBlanc brings a joy to his work that is simply infectious. Whether he's carrying a story or simply a part of a party scene, he brings the same positive energy and commitment," while Bryton James added, "I've never met anyone in my life who exudes more positive energy than Christian LeBlanc. To act with him, is an honor, and to be considered his friend is a privilege."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO