ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

CDC eases COVID guidelines as Shelby County averages 250 cases a day

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiGtN_0hFS1DZC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is still with us, and doctors say it’s likely not going anywhere anytime soon.

The most recent data from the Shelby County Health Department shows an average of 250 people are still testing positive for the virus every day.

Acknowledging that the virus is still with us, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday new less-restrictive guidelines on how to deal with it.

“They are really moving away from some of the previous, more restrictive suggestions they had and really are focusing more now on trying to prevent severe disease,” Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an infectious disease specialist for Methodist Healthcare, said.

The new guidance no longer recommends that unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure.

Instead, the CDC suggests they mask up for ten days and get tested five days after they were exposed.

It also no longer recommends staying at least six feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure.

The guidelines say contact tracing should be limited to hospitals and certain high-risk group living situations.

Finally, it says students can stay in the classroom if they have been exposed.

While the guidelines are less restrictive, Dr. Mazumder said people need to take their own health and situation into account.

“If someone is elderly or immunocompromised or they live with a high-risk individual, the level of precaution that they may choose to take may be different,” she said.

FOX13 asked Dr. Mazumder when COVID may transition into being endemic.

That happens when the virus is present but somewhat contained and not spreading out of control.

She said right now, we have too many ongoing cases, and that will only happen when the number of hospitalizations drops.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
actionnews5.com

Tipton County Schools issue clear bag policy for ticketed events

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools has issued a new clear bag procedure for ticketed events. MSCS did the same on Tuesday after a student stormed a football field wielding a gun last Friday. The school district released a statement about the new procedure on Tuesday, which reads:
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Fire inside Southaven Kroger ‘resolved quickly,’ officials say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A fire broke out in the meat section of a Kroger in Southaven on Tuesday afternoon. The fire occurred at the location at the intersection of Goodman and Getwell Roads. Casie Healy, a Kroger customer, was shopping when the incident occurred. Healy described what she witnessed...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Methodist Healthcare
Kait 8

3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) K-8 school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis International Airport’s new TSA equipment could increase wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New security equipment at Memphis International Airport could increase wait times at TSA checkpoints. The new equipment is called Checkpoint Property Screening System or CPSS. While the new technology could have some growing pains, it provides enhanced security and some conveniences to passengers. Memphis International is...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WBBJ

$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WREG

Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WGAU

Six shot outside Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were shot outside a Memphis hospital early Tuesday and four of the victims remain in critical condition, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:42 a.m. at Methodist North Hospital, Memphis police said. Two victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cummings K-8 students begin classes at LaRose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While crews investigate what caused a ceiling to collapse Monday at Cummings K-8 Optional School, students are adjusting to new classrooms. The children who attend Cummings are temporarily sharing facilities with La Rose Elementary School, which is a little more than one mile away. Memphis-Shelby County...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis-Shelby County Schools named Level 5 school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the 2014-15 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named a Level 5 school district. According to a release, Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown HS dismissed early after threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, Germantown Police reported. Police said Germantown dispatch received a phone call threatening the school. The school are releasing students early due to the threat made. Dismissal began shortly before noon. School officials later said that reports of a shooter […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy