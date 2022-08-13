Dispatches from Douglas County: Storm drain murals, creative recycling, prep football previews and more

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.

DULUTH, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO