Sunbury, OH

Delaware Gazette

Patriots take aim at another loaded schedule

Numbers haven’t been a problem for the Olentangy Liberty football team for a long, long time. The Patriots almost always have a ton of players. They typically lose a lot each season, but seemingly never have a shortage of newcomers to fill in where their predecessors left off. Here...
POWELL, OH
Delaware Gazette

Stable of skill players lead Braves into season

First-year Olentangy football coach Wade Bartholomew is a people person. The Braves are figuring that out fast. It was, after all, one of the first things Bartholomew told the players after taking over early in the offseason. “The first thing I wanted to do was show everyone that I am...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sawyer, Tuimoloau primed for breakouts

COLUMBUS — Among the many glaring issues facing the Ohio State defense over the past two seasons has been the lack of game-changing talents along the defensive line. Now with a season under their belts, however, sophomore defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could be ready to return the unit back to the level of play the program has grown accustomed to through the years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sunbury, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Sunbury, OH
Education
City
Sunbury, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Abraham Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Columbus Food Truck Festival: Preview the musical acts set to play

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is returning this year with a stacked musical lineup. There are 50 trucks that’ll be populating the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, as well as two stages with a full roster of 30 performers to keep the air filled with the freshest sounds and smells.
COLUMBUS, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH

