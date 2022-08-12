ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Flathead Beacon

Fire Burning West of Polson

Firefighting personnel have been dispatched to a fire burning about 10 miles west of Polson, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. Speaking at about 4 p.m., C.T. Camel, a fire information officer with CSKT Division of Fire, said the fire was estimated to be at over 100 acres in size, and moving to the east, and at the time there had been no evacuations, and the fire was less than two hours old.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

DEQ sends notice of possible violations of alpine coaster development

KALISPELL, MONT. — Wilderness Land Holdings LLC, the developers of adventure land project that looks to bring an alpine coaster, along with giftshops and more has faced backlash from the neighboring Lakeside community since it was announced. The developers are violating Montana’s Sanitation in Subdivisions Act by moving ahead...
LAKESIDE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Forest Moves Forward on Proposed Spotted Bear Timber Sale

Flathead National Forest officials are moving forward on a proposed timber project that would include 757 acres of commercial harvest near the Spotted Bear River’s confluence with the South Fork Flathead River, about 40 miles southeast of Hungry Horse. Forest officials announced the next phase of the planning process...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
PABLO, MT
Flathead Beacon

'To Live in a Burning World'

Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Health at Huck's

When Madisen Cross’ father Huck became ill years ago, he couldn’t eat bread or sugar and his family started making him juices and smoothies to help him feel well. A healthy diet allowed him to feel his best and he continued a naturopathic approach in addition to western medicine.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Law Enforcement Seeking Information in Kalispell Shooting

Officials are seeking information following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kalispell that left a man in critical condition, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release. KPD officers received a report of a shooting at a southwest Kalispell residence at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 where they found a...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
KALISPELL, MT
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

4 dead, 3 injured in Glacier Co. crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision between two vehicles Saturday night left four people dead and three people seriously injured. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 2 at mile marker 215 just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found Shawn Patrick...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT

