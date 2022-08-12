ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bouckville, NY

96.9 WOUR

Test Your Golfing Skills Out At This Upstate New York Mini Golf Tournament

Do you consider yourself a good golfer? How is your putt game? Put it to the test at this first ever mini golf tournament coming to Marcy New York. The Inaugural Mini Golf Tournament at Palm Springs Mini Golf is taking place on Sunday September 18th starting at 9AM in Marcy. You'll be able to enjoy lunch by Kookie's Q and Creamery, along with a live comedian commentary throughout the entire tournament.
MARCY, NY
96.9 WOUR

A Look Back at The Last Unicorn, CNY’s Favorite Indy Record Store

If you're longtime Central New York resident, there's a good chance you still have a CD or vinyl record from the Last Unicorn somewhere in your collection. (I know I do.) Known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and impressive assortment of used and hard-to-find selections, the Last Unicorn's memory still shines bright in the mind's eye, even long after its doors have closed.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
Bouckville, NY
Cooperstown, NY
96.9 WOUR

Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Funday Bloody Funday: Sci-Fi Horror Fest in Vernon Will Be a Scream

Halloween is coming a little early this year to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino: Sci-FI Horror Fest is stalking into town on August 26th and August 27th. Sci-Fi Horro Fest 2022 will feature a variety of special guest appearances, highlighted by decorated character actor Richard Masur. Masur has over 100 TV and film credits to his name, perhaps most notably The Thing (1982) and Stephen King's original screen adaptation of It (1990).
VERNON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Don’t Miss Sensory Friendly Night Happening At The Wild In Chittenango

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango wants to make sure the park is for everyone. That's why they welcome families and individuals with special needs on Sensory Friendly Night. Sensory Friendly Night is happening between 6PM - 9PM at the park tonight. Families, and others who may benefit from a sensory-friendly experience are encouraged to come out for some family fun. If you know a family with a child who may have autism, or other special needs, share this friendly night with them.
CHITTENANGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica

If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”

Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Netflix Series on Rome’s Woodstock 99 is Tough to Watch

An opinion piece by WIBX morning show host, Bill Keeler |. Train Wreck, the 3-part Netflix series about Woodstock '99 at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome is at times, tough to watch. The producers certainly seem to have chosen their negative direction from the very beginning, however, that conclusion might just be justified.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
