Read full article on original website
Related
Test Your Golfing Skills Out At This Upstate New York Mini Golf Tournament
Do you consider yourself a good golfer? How is your putt game? Put it to the test at this first ever mini golf tournament coming to Marcy New York. The Inaugural Mini Golf Tournament at Palm Springs Mini Golf is taking place on Sunday September 18th starting at 9AM in Marcy. You'll be able to enjoy lunch by Kookie's Q and Creamery, along with a live comedian commentary throughout the entire tournament.
A Look Back at The Last Unicorn, CNY’s Favorite Indy Record Store
If you're longtime Central New York resident, there's a good chance you still have a CD or vinyl record from the Last Unicorn somewhere in your collection. (I know I do.) Known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and impressive assortment of used and hard-to-find selections, the Last Unicorn's memory still shines bright in the mind's eye, even long after its doors have closed.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
1911 Established Debuts New Featured Cocktail For New York State Fair 2022
It's that time of year again. The Great New York State Fair is right around the corner and 1911 Established is prepared to help you stay hydrated and quenched with the announcement of their specialty drink for this fair season. In 2018, we were gifted the arrival of the 'Tipsy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
Carson Daly Roasts Rome After Comparing Woodstock 99 to Military Conflict
Don't expect to see Carson Daly return to Rome, New York anytime soon. The Voice host was at Woodstock 99, a weekend he won't soon forget and one that has left him avoiding another visit. Daly was at Woodstock 99, working for MTV at the time. He's been getting a...
Funday Bloody Funday: Sci-Fi Horror Fest in Vernon Will Be a Scream
Halloween is coming a little early this year to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino: Sci-FI Horror Fest is stalking into town on August 26th and August 27th. Sci-Fi Horro Fest 2022 will feature a variety of special guest appearances, highlighted by decorated character actor Richard Masur. Masur has over 100 TV and film credits to his name, perhaps most notably The Thing (1982) and Stephen King's original screen adaptation of It (1990).
Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field
One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
Don’t Miss Sensory Friendly Night Happening At The Wild In Chittenango
The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango wants to make sure the park is for everyone. That's why they welcome families and individuals with special needs on Sensory Friendly Night. Sensory Friendly Night is happening between 6PM - 9PM at the park tonight. Families, and others who may benefit from a sensory-friendly experience are encouraged to come out for some family fun. If you know a family with a child who may have autism, or other special needs, share this friendly night with them.
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polar Express Seeking Actors For The 2022 Christmas Season In Utica
If you've ever wanted to take part in a Christmas Classic in Utica New York, the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has some great news for you. They are currently searching for all sorts of actors to audition for The Polar Express Train Ride. They are seeking actors a singers to portray various roles. Here's a look at upcoming audition dates and times:
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Beers, Bites, and Elephants? An Event Like No Other At This CNY Zoo [VIDEO]
Here's yet another option for you to drink beer and eat animal inspired food at the zoo this summer. Catering at the Zoo returns to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo with another special addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. This time they have partnered with Meier's Creek to create an "Elephantastic" meal for Asian Elephant Awareness Month.
This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
‘Shell’ Shocked: A CNY Woman Was Once Injured by an Exploding Snail
This year marks the 34th anniversary of one of the most bizarre injury stories you’ll ever hear: a woman was once injured at a Syracuse restaurant by an exploding snail. Escargot, to be exact. A 'SHELL' OF HER FORMER SELF. Karen J. Prouty was out for a birthday meal...
Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”
Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
Netflix Series on Rome’s Woodstock 99 is Tough to Watch
An opinion piece by WIBX morning show host, Bill Keeler |. Train Wreck, the 3-part Netflix series about Woodstock '99 at the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome is at times, tough to watch. The producers certainly seem to have chosen their negative direction from the very beginning, however, that conclusion might just be justified.
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0