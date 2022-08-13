School safety priority for new Jefferson City police chief

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City's new chief of police said he is working to keep students safe once school's back in session.

Chief Eric Wilde has worked with the Jefferson City Police Department since 1998 and says he's ready to take on his new position.

Wilde says its department works closely with the school districts in Jefferson City and they have several school resource officers in all Jefferson City Public Schools.

Wilde says he's confident that these officers are trained well and will help keep students safe if any issues arise.

"We've got some really energetic, tactically proficient and good officers in those schools so I'm confident if any issues arise we got the right personnel there the right supervision there," said Wilde.

And Wilde says he understands Uvalde brought concerns to many people in the country which is why they put all of their officers through active shooter training so they're educated on their tactics.

