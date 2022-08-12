Southern Baptist Convention faces federal investigation

Good morning, welcome to your Daily Briefing.

I'm politics and investigations editor Duane Gang.

There's big news on the federal investigation front. Yes, there's that one involving former President Donald Trump and the classified documents recovered by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago property. That's huge news, of course.

But this morning, I am putting on my religion editor hat to bring you details of another consequential inquiry, this one a bit closer to Nashville.

On Friday afternoon, the Southern Baptist Convention confirmed that a top SBC committee received a subpoena for documents.

The federal investigation follows a bombshell report released earlier this year outlining the failures of SBC leaders in addressing widespread clergy sexual abuse.

It's not every day that the nation's largest Protestant denomination faces an investigation by the Department of Justice, and religion reporter Liam Adams has the details here.

Catch up on more stories below, and be sure to follow Liam as he continues to dig into what this federal investigation could mean for the Southern Baptist Convention.

