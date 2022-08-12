Read full article on original website
Back-To-School Shopping
Summer Break is nearly over as students In Washoe County return to school on August 15. The Washoe County Library also has books for $0.50 to $1.00, including textbooks for students going back to school that have been donated.
Last Day For Back To School Shopping Before First Day Of School in Washoe County
During the weekend, the Reno Town Mall had a back to school expo, on Sunday, parents were still shopping around the mall trying to accumulate some last minute items. We found some parents shopping for books from the Washoe County Library. Elvia Vasquez-Muniz, a Mother who was back to school...
New WCSD superintendent: First-year teacher salaries shockingly low amid educator shortage
Susan Enfield likes a challenge, but some challenges are still shocking even to a veteran in the education business. On Monday, Enfield, who took over the Washoe County School District last month, opened 100 schools for a new year amid a hiring crisis like no other year. ...
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County students return to classroom next week
Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
Breaking down the school transportation situations in Washoe County and Carson City
The school districts in Washoe County and Carson City are dealing with bus driver shortages ahead of the first day of school. Report for America’s Jose Davila IV sat down with KUNR’s Michelle Billman to break everything down. Michelle Billman: So what is the transportation problem facing these...
