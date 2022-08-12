ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 2

Related
2news.com

Back-To-School Shopping

Summer Break is nearly over as students In Washoe County return to school on August 15. The Washoe County Library also has books for $0.50 to $1.00, including textbooks for students going back to school that have been donated.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Washoe County students return to classroom next week

Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infinite Campus
2news.com

Reno Man Faces Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested Reno man for drug trafficking and weapons charges. Detectives say they found Mason Wakefield's car in Sparks and conducted a traffic stop where they allegedly found a firearm inside. Detectives say they had information that the 26-year-old was allegedly selling and...
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville

US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

NWS Bulletin: Lightning Concerns Prompt Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 2:00p.m. Wednesday until 8:00a.m. Thursday. As monsoonal moisture moves northward forecasters expect abundant lightning on dry fuels in Lassen County, eastern Plumas, eastern Sierra and northern Washoe County. There will be a scattered mix...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy