Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition

In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
BEAVER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler golfers open season with impressive victory

The Butler Boys Golf team opened their season with a victory over Kiski Area 194-207 Friday at the Slippery Rock Golf Club. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 35. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos added 37’s. Butler will play Knoch this afternoon at the Saxon Golf Course.
BUTLER, PA
d9and10sports.com

Report: Kennedy Catholic Boys’ Basketball Coach Madison Steps Down

HERMITAGE, Pa. – Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM is reporting that Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball coach Ken Madison has stepped down after one season with the program. Greenburg reports that Madison’s job as Dean of Students at the Hermitage, Pa. private school was eliminated. The school...
HERMITAGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin baseball job lures Craig Spisak away from Yough

Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He will be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season. Spisak is leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin. He was approved at Monday night’s Norwin School Board meeting. The upper-class...
HERMINIE, PA
Radio Ink

WESA Morning Host Retiring

90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Faces of the Valley: Art imitates life for Lower Burrell graphic artist, who got early boost in field from his father

New Kensington native Shane Henderson followed his father’s example into his life as an artist. “He taught me stuff before I was even in high school. I had a nice starting point for taking it professionally,” Henderson said. “I always drew as a kid. He always encouraged that. It was definitely a big influence on me wanting to go into an art career.”
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1

After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
FREEPORT, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’

A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park

If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
BETHEL PARK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21

Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.
PITTSBURGH, PA

