ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg’s Cultural Fest

The community is invited to an annual, free, open-air festival on City Island celebrating Dauphin Country’s cultural diversity! Cultural Fest is happening this weekend, learn more about the performances you can enjoy, and vendors that will be present. Plus tips on where to park to have a great experience at the free festival.
HARRISBURG, PA
millersville.edu

Remote Trapping Projects at Millersville

Dr. Aaron Haines, a professor of conservation biology at Millersville University, recently conducted a study with other biologists published in the Wiley Journal of Ecology and Evolution. The study examined ocelots and jaguarundis in southern Texas. These wild cats are endangered in the U.S. Haines’ methods of observation included the use of remote camera trapping. He says this is an easy, non-invasive way to detect the presence of wildlife in the field. Cameras are set up to capture images when a motion sensor is triggered.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
susquehannastyle.com

Your End of Summer Checklist

The most stressful part of summer is often figuring out how to spend your time during it. Despite Fall being right around the corner, there are still plenty of places left that are just perfect for a summer day trip. From museums to animal sanctuaries, here are nine spots made for your friends and family to celebrate the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Firefighters in Harrisburg set to fight wildfires in Montana

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, firefighters in Harrisburg are set to travel to western Montana to fight ongoing wildfires in the area. The crew of firefighters called the 'Independence Crew' consisting of a mix of volunteers and members of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources met at the Independence Hotel to discuss preparations before flying out.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Coming Soon: Wynfield at Annville by Garman Builders

Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.
ANNVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Dinosaur Adventure
abc27.com

Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
LEBANON, PA
bctv.org

Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]

Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fcfreepress

John Putch comes home for TP fundraiser

Fayetteville native John Putch returns to Totem Pole to show THE FATHER AND THE BEAR one more time to benefit the theater which he called home for over 25 years. “Nothing is more special than showing this film at the very place that is depicted in the movie,” a news release about the showing declares.
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

Lancaster Rec beer gardens will return to three city parks this fall

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Recreation Commission announced Monday that it is bringing back outdoor beer gardens at three public parks this fall. The announcement said that proceeds from the beer gardens will benefit the Lancaster Rec Foundation and the Lancaster City Department of Public Works. "Lancaster Beer Gardens...
LANCASTER, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Behind-the-Scenes with Viva Senior Living at Harrisburg

Our Personal Care and Memory Care neighborhoods are all part of our vibrant growing family. We celebrate the stories, abilities, and unique interests of the residents who choose our community by scheduling diverse activities and entertainment. Our in-house therapy partner enables our residents to LIVE VIBRANTLY. For our team, it...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September

Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
PALMYRA, PA
FOX 43

Back to School Pop-Up Shop set for Saturday in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — A group of Carlisle businesses will host a Back To School Pop-Up Shop Saturday in Memorial Park, Rebellious Rose Fashions announced Tuesday. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park, located at 149 W. Penn St. Hosted by local residents...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Hundreds of vehicles available in Commonwealth Auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement...
MANHEIM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy