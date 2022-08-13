Read full article on original website
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
Baby kangaroos visit a Lancaster college to help alleviate first-day nerves
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences kicked off its first day of classes by jumping back into the school year with some furry friends. Students at the Lancaster County school were able to hold and pet two joeys on Monday. The baby kangaroos are under a year...
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Cultural Fest
The community is invited to an annual, free, open-air festival on City Island celebrating Dauphin Country’s cultural diversity! Cultural Fest is happening this weekend, learn more about the performances you can enjoy, and vendors that will be present. Plus tips on where to park to have a great experience at the free festival.
millersville.edu
Remote Trapping Projects at Millersville
Dr. Aaron Haines, a professor of conservation biology at Millersville University, recently conducted a study with other biologists published in the Wiley Journal of Ecology and Evolution. The study examined ocelots and jaguarundis in southern Texas. These wild cats are endangered in the U.S. Haines’ methods of observation included the use of remote camera trapping. He says this is an easy, non-invasive way to detect the presence of wildlife in the field. Cameras are set up to capture images when a motion sensor is triggered.
susquehannastyle.com
Your End of Summer Checklist
The most stressful part of summer is often figuring out how to spend your time during it. Despite Fall being right around the corner, there are still plenty of places left that are just perfect for a summer day trip. From museums to animal sanctuaries, here are nine spots made for your friends and family to celebrate the season.
WGAL
Firefighters in Harrisburg set to fight wildfires in Montana
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, firefighters in Harrisburg are set to travel to western Montana to fight ongoing wildfires in the area. The crew of firefighters called the 'Independence Crew' consisting of a mix of volunteers and members of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources met at the Independence Hotel to discuss preparations before flying out.
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
susquehannastyle.com
Coming Soon: Wynfield at Annville by Garman Builders
Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.
abc27.com
Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]
Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
Tickets Available for 26th Annual Crabfeast
Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is inviting you to come and enjoy their 26th Annual Crabfeast on August 27th, 2022. Our event is between 3PM and 8PM at the AMVETS Pavilion in Chambersburg. Crab lovers will enjoy this an all-you-can-eat event that is a great way to end the summer!. Get your...
John Putch comes home for TP fundraiser
Fayetteville native John Putch returns to Totem Pole to show THE FATHER AND THE BEAR one more time to benefit the theater which he called home for over 25 years. “Nothing is more special than showing this film at the very place that is depicted in the movie,” a news release about the showing declares.
FOX43.com
Lancaster Rec beer gardens will return to three city parks this fall
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Recreation Commission announced Monday that it is bringing back outdoor beer gardens at three public parks this fall. The announcement said that proceeds from the beer gardens will benefit the Lancaster Rec Foundation and the Lancaster City Department of Public Works. "Lancaster Beer Gardens...
susquehannastyle.com
Behind-the-Scenes with Viva Senior Living at Harrisburg
Our Personal Care and Memory Care neighborhoods are all part of our vibrant growing family. We celebrate the stories, abilities, and unique interests of the residents who choose our community by scheduling diverse activities and entertainment. Our in-house therapy partner enables our residents to LIVE VIBRANTLY. For our team, it...
theburgnews.com
Broad Street Market featured in new PA-focused TV series, hosted by HGTV personality Steve Ford
Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market soon will be ready for its close-up. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a showing of its new Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford,” which features the market and its vendors. The free event will take place in the market courtyard at 8 p.m., during 3rd in the Burg.
lebtown.com
Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September
Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
Back to School Pop-Up Shop set for Saturday in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. — A group of Carlisle businesses will host a Back To School Pop-Up Shop Saturday in Memorial Park, Rebellious Rose Fashions announced Tuesday. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park, located at 149 W. Penn St. Hosted by local residents...
abc27.com
Hundreds of vehicles available in Commonwealth Auction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement...
