‘Exhausting’ recount process for Value Them Both Amendment voting underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Election officials have begun counting more than 250,000 ballots after enough funding was raised to initiate a Value Them Both Amendment recount in nine counties. Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said Tuesday afternoon 35 election workers in the county started the process at 10...
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
NKC schools to crack down on ‘tremendous distraction’ of cell phones in classroom
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City Schools announced new enforcement procedures for limiting cell phone use at school. The school district stated that from 7:43 a.m.-2:40 p.m., “student cell phone use is prohibited during class time (Bell to bell).”. Cell phones are only to be used before...
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
