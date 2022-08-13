ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
TOPEKA, KS

