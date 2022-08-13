ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Another reason not to leave personal belongings inside your vehicle. Memphis police say car thieves are using their cell phone cameras to look through tinted windows.

During a crime forum in the Cooper-Young neighborhood , Crump station officers said it was a new tool being used by the bad guys looking for items to steal.

They told the group it doesn’t matter how dark the tint is on your windows; when you put a cell phone in camera mode up to the windows, you can see right through them.

We put a cell up to a back window; sure enough, you could see everything in the backseat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQlVo_0hFRzj5Q00
(Photo: Melissa Moon, WREG)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYz7C_0hFRzj5Q00
(Photo: Melissa Moon, WREG)
Nearly 20 vehicles burglarized at IRS building

Memphis police have urged vehicle owners not to leave anything valuable or in view to entice car burglars.

MPD said theft from motor vehicles is the number one non-violent crime occurring daily in Memphis.

They said thieves are going into cars looking for guns, purses, and other valuables that can be used or sold on the street for a quick profit.

Police said if you have to leave a gun in your vehicle, make sure it is a locked box or safe inside your car.

Memphis averaging about 500 car break-ins a month this year

Police also said you should always lock your car, park where there is good lighting, check your car alarm if you have one, and consider installing cameras around your home to catch potential thieves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 18

Hellbent 706
2d ago

Funny how the police tells people to put their guns in a locked box in the car. Advice that they would never do themselves. If your gun is in a locked box, just the act of you unlocking it to get your gun changes its use ftom self defense to premeditated. if you have time to unlock it and load it, you had time to drive away.

Reply(2)
8
Susan Deming
3d ago

lol... people that are going to steal will find ways to do it...why not use the camera on zoom...lol... ingenious if you ask me...lol

Reply
4
Steve Green
3d ago

thanks for showing everyone how to do that

Reply(1)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man charged in chop shop bust after victim spots his stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after investigators say they recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, stolen guns, and stolen vehicles at a North Memphis home. Multiple cars remain outside the home off Lexington Circle but police said earlier this week there were even more. A man told officers Monday he spotted his stolen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Four wanted after shots fired in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects after shots were fired in a Frayser neighborhood last week. According to police, on Aug. 10, the victim was in the 3500 block of Mountain Terrace Street when four people in a Nissan Altima fired shots at people on the street and drove off. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Crump, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One found dead inside car in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street. When they looked inside, they saw a man who had been shot to death. The male victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Guns#Memphis Police#Mpd
WREG

Police seek driver after child injured in Whitehaven hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash on Lydgate Road near Auburn Road around 3:25 p.m. Police say a driver struck a young girl and left the scene without attempting to render aid. The child sustained critical injuries. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 people, including 2 minors, shot outside Tennessee hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least six people, including two minors, were shot outside a hospital early Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said. According to WHBQ-TV, Memphis police said the incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. outside Methodist North Hospital. Two victims, including one who remains in critical condition, are being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, police said. Four others were taken to Regional One Health, including three who are being questioned in connection with a stolen vehicle, authorities said.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
IRS
WREG

Report reveals new details about crash that killed Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver violated several traffic laws before slamming into a Memphis fire engine, killing one firefighter and injuring three others. The crash happened on the evening of August 10 at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis. According to the crash report, the driver of an F-150 pickup truck was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men arrested in West Memphis murder, third suspect wanted

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects in a shooting death in West Memphis have been arrested and charged with capital murder and other offenses. Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday, according to jail records. City officials said the men are charged in connection with the June […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old hit by car in Collierville, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car in Collierville Monday afternoon. Collierville Police say a vehicle struck the child near the intersection of White Road and North Main around 4:14 p.m. The child was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition but is now in stable condition. Police say the crash […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy