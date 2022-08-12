ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC
Cars
WCNC

Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
CLOVER, SC
WCNC

'It's like a raging river' | Charlotte neighbors seeking solutions to flooding issues they say are caused by Charlotte Metro Credit Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Family: Charlotte man missing after leaving for hike

Charlotte, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon but has not been heard from since. WCNC Charlotte reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need

The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
MOORESVILLE, NC
cn2.com

New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station

CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

UPDATE: Toddler Shot in Lancaster Home Is Expected to be OK.

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are investigating after a child was brought into MUSC Lancaster with a gunshot wound. Police say the toddler arrived into the MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center around 1 pm Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. The child was airlifted to another medical center.
LANCASTER, SC

