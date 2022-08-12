Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – College Students Welcome Children Back To School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College students came out to Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Students to cheer them on as they welcome in the new school year. Rock Hill School Superintendent said they are grateful to see its partnership with Clinton College blossoming into something beautiful!
WCNC
The story behind Charlotte's historic Camp Greene
Long before Charlotte became a world-class city and financial center, it was known for cotton mills. That changed during World War I thanks to Camp Greene.
South Carolina man attempting to break own golf cart speed record
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Fort Mill man will attempt to break a speed record this week, the record for the fastest golf cart. The all-time mark for that speed is one he set himself in 2014 at 118.76 MPH. Robby Steen has spent the last 20 years going after the world […]
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Meeting Winthrop’s First Lady, Back to School in Rock Hill and Lancaster’s School Safety Message
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District, and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. And, we sit down with the new first lady at Winthrop University to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
cn2.com
Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
'It's like a raging river' | Charlotte neighbors seeking solutions to flooding issues they say are caused by Charlotte Metro Credit Union
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
The Guinness Book of World Records says the Carolina Reaper ranks more than 1.64 million on the Scoville Heat Unit scale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family: Charlotte man missing after leaving for hike
Charlotte, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon but has not been heard from since. WCNC Charlotte reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need
The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
cn2.com
New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station
CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
cn2.com
UPDATE: Toddler Shot in Lancaster Home Is Expected to be OK.
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are investigating after a child was brought into MUSC Lancaster with a gunshot wound. Police say the toddler arrived into the MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center around 1 pm Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. The child was airlifted to another medical center.
WCNC
Rock Hill hires hundreds of teachers for new school year
Thousands of students will return to the classroom in Rock Hill. The district made a huge push to hire more teachers over the summer.
Comments / 0