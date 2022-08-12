ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

3 men charged in Rockland County teen's shooting death

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

3 arrested, charged in fatal shooting of teen in Rockland County 00:46

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Three men are facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Rockland County , police said Friday.

Treynahel Cineus was shot in a grassy area near an apartment complex in Spring Valley around 2:30 a.m. on July 8. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Treynahel Cineus, 17, shot dead outside apartment complex in Spring Valley

Anthony Mitchell , Ahmad Williams and Brian Thomas now face second-degree murder charges, among other counts.

"No parent should ever have to bury their own child. With the arrest of these three individuals, we begin the process of seeking justice," Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said.

Investigators would not comment on a possible motive.

hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for fatal 2018 shooting

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for a fatal shooting back on September 4th, 2018 after a four-week trial. On Friday, Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced James Crawford, 24, of Jersey City, to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the shooting death of Eric Crocker, 23, on September 4th, 2018.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
