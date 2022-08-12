ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Early voting starts Saturday for New York's August election

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Early voting in New York's August election begins Saturday 00:25

NEW YORK -- Early voting in New York's Aug. 23 election begins Saturday.

Voters will get to choose candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate.

Early voting ends Sunday, Aug. 21.

For a complete voter guide, including polling locations and hours, click here .

