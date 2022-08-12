'Give Them Props': Jalen Brunson Brushes off Knicks' Pro-Am Panic

Jalen Brunson gave props to his first metropolitan opponents in an interview on New York's ESPN affiliate.

Jalen Brunson is already paying his New York Knicks tax. Fortunately for the former Dallas Maverick, he's working with a spare $104 million.

The amateur comedians of the NBA's social media world were offered layup material this week when the Knicks' new nine-figure man and two of his (potential) new teammates Julius Randle and Obi Toppin partook in a Nike Pro City competition at Hostos Community College in The Bronx. While the New York trio impressed the crowd gathered, they were on the wrong end of the scoreboard against a team that primarily consisted of collegiate stars long removed from the hardwood.

NBA players partaking in pro-am competitions is an increasingly popular training trend and several of the opponents have put up respectable efforts. The often-hapless Knicks falling to the phenomenon, however, drew widespread laughter and mockery, with some even daring to question the necessity of Brunson's big contract.

Appearing on New York's ESPN radio affiliate, Brunson was immediately subjected to questions from Alan Hahn and Bart Scott about the dazzling yet dubious debut. The Villanova alum responded in stride, crediting his opponents' fight and effort.

The guys that played I mean, they're no scrubs. They're pros, they play," Brunson said. "I mean, it is what it is. I'm not too worried about it. Those guys play really well. I got to give them props. I came there. I got a sweat, I worked on my game."

Bronx native Jordan Aaron and former Iona star Jordan Washington put in 40 points each to spoil the de facto coming-out party. Brunson countered with 24 points, one short of matching Toppin.

Brunson fully admitted that he, Randle, and Toppin "kind of knew" that they would hear it from the hardwood jesters. But he was more pleased with the fact that not only was he able to reacquire a taste of "New York energy" (having feasted upon it during several Big East Men's Basketball Tournament visits in college with the Wildcats) and also to collaborate in five-on-five action with two names also projected to be major contributors to the modern New York effort.

"We go there to kind of, just to grab some five-on-five," Brunson said. "Now a lot of guys, we all go kind of our separate ways, to get worked on and to work on our games individually. Then we're trying to come back better for the regular season to be the best players, the best team we can be."

"When you get an opportunity to kind of play five-on-five, especially with teammates, you kind of jump at it."

Brunson is set to make his unofficial Knicks debut on Oct. 4, when they open their preseason slate against the Detroit Pistons.