Parents get baby essentials in south Charlotte: 'I know how it feels to be driving around looking for formula'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after it began, the baby formula shortage caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues and a major recall continues to impact families. It's getting better, but some parents, still can’t find what they need. Tuesday, LendingTree Foundation partnered with Atrium Health to help families get the essentials they need.
'We won’t have the money to be able to keep the program going' | Funding at risk for program that helps low-income moms
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County program serving low-income and at-risk mothers is in jeopardy, as federal funding for the resource is set to expire with no reauthorization in sight. The program, called Nurse-Family Partnership, is mostly funded by the federal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting...
WCNC
Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
WCNC
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
Bank of America gifts Atrium Health $10 million for program aimed at reducing health disparities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America has gifted Atrium Health $10 million to establish a program aimed at reducing health disparities. Meaningful Medicine unites the best innovations within health care, social impact and workforce development to directly target health equity and economic mobility goals within Charlotte, Atrium Health announced Tuesday.
UCPS kicks off the school year talking virtually with hundreds of parents about safety
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — School districts are trying to reassure children, and their worried parents, students will be safe as they head back to the classroom. Before classes start in two weeks at Union County Public Schools, the district used an online meeting with school officials and law enforcement to calm any fears.
'City of Canvas': The story of Camp Greene
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long before Charlotte was a world-class city and major financial center, the Queen City was a town known for its collection of cotton mills. That changed during World War I when the city was home to Camp Greene, a huge military training camp with thousands of tents for soldiers. Camp Greene had so many of these tents it was affectionately known as the City of Canvas.
As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do. Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.
charlottemagazine.com
The Rise of Antisemitism in Charlotte
No amount of scrubbing removes a swastika inked into a wood door. It was Athena Strickland’s final lesson of freshman year, learned on the Friday before the last day of classes in April. Strickland, who uses they/them pronouns, became the third Jewish student in two days at Queens University of Charlotte to find a swastika scrawled on their dorm room door. Beside each swastika, a threat.
City of Charlotte holds meeting for public comment on social districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting closer to creating social districts, where people can drink in the streets within designated boundaries. Charlotte City Council held a meeting for public comment on the topic Monday. A formal ordinance hasn't been passed yet, but a handful of Charlotte businesses and associations have expressed interest in establishing social districts.
qcitymetro.com
In a first for Charlotte Pride, a historically Black church hosts its annual interfaith service
For more than a decade, St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church has welcomed members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community. So when Pastor Clifford Matthews was asked to host this year’s interfaith service to kick off Charlotte Pride, his response was simple. “It’s about time,” he said. In doing...
Mint Hill native cycling cross-country to raise awareness for cancer
MINT HILL, N.C. — This is the sound of victory: cyclists from all across the country coming together to face the realities of cancer and its impact while still remaining hopeful for a cure. Mint Hill native Joe Brown knows the cancer journey well after losing his mother to...
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
Community members pushing for change after violent weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Members of the Charlotte community are pushing for change after a deadly weekend in Charlotte. Seven people were shot, including three were killed, in shootings across the city, police said. All seven victims were in their twenties. A neighbor in the Seversville Apartment complex in west Charlotte...
'It's like a raging river' | Charlotte neighbors seeking solutions to flooding issues they say are caused by Charlotte Metro Credit Union
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
Rock Hill School District partnership with Clinton College could help with teacher shortage
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill School District announced a partnership with Clinton College, with the latter adopting Sunset Park Elementary School. As students returned to school for a new academic year Monday, Clinton College students cheered them on in the carpool lane. "Clinton College has been working,...
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
Experts stress adding routine doctors visits to back-to-school checklist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Believe it or not, summer is coming to an end and soon kids across the Carolinas will be heading back to the classroom. For many parents, that means long to-do lists to get everything ready to start the new year. Doctors are stressing regular check-ups should be a back-to-school priority.
WCNC
