Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of good things to say about the Packers young wide receivers but he finally had to play the tough love role with them. Packers fans certainly aren’t accustomed to back-to-back NFL MVP and future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers heaping praise on rookies but that’s exactly what the quarterback has done throughout most of the offseason, particularly in regards to fan-favorite Romeo Doubs.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO