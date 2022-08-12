Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Former Toppenish teacher faces extradition
YAKIMA – A fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student and offering alcohol to two students was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a bench warrant out of Yakima County. Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, is in custody in the Orange County Jail. Her bail...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
Three Teens Arrested in Spokane for Alleged Murder of 20-Year-Old in Pasco
SPOKANE - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested for murder in the Spokane area Friday. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected in the shooting of a 20-year-old in west Pasco on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man who pointed gun at Yakima police officer in Terrace Heights standoff pleads guilty
A man who pointed a gun at a Yakima police officer during a Terrace Heights standoff was sentenced to slightly more than five years in prison. Angel J. Ramírez, 21, entered pleaded guilty Aug. 10 in Yakima County Superior Court to a charge of second-degree assault for the Sept. 22 standoff with Yakima police officers, along with residential burglary in an unrelated case.
Rape suspect sniffed out, captured by Yakima County K9 in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities located and arrested a man who was wanted for alleged sex crimes in Yakima County thanks to the powerful nose and quick reaction of a veteran K9 name Zuza. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force...
Bail Set For Murder Suspects, Accused in West Pasco Shootout
(Kennewick, WA) -- Three 18-year-old males were due in court Tuesday morning, accused in the murder of a 20-year-old after a shootout that went down in a West Pasco neighborhood. This happened back on August 6th on the 6000 Block of Pimlico Drive near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 100. Pasco Police say 20-year-old Denali Anderson was killed in the melee, an 18-year-old was injured by the gunfire. The suspects, identified as Angel Garcia, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman Morales-Salto are all being charged with 2nd Degree Murder. It was on Monday, that a Franklin County Judge set bail at $250,000 for each suspect.
KEPR
Three teens arrested for suspicion of murder after Pasco shooting leaves one dead
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. --- [UPDATE 8/16] --- On Tuesday, Angel Garcia, 18, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela, 18 and Osman Morales-Salto, 18, pleaded not guilty to charges for suspicion of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Assault in the 1st Degree. This comes after a late night shooting on August 6 in a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four members of Patriot Front, including Ellensburg man, plead not guilty
Four members of the white supremacist organization Patriot Front appeared before a Kootenai County judge on Monday on charges of criminal conspiracy to riot. James J. Johnson, 36, of Concrete, Washington; Spencer Thomas Simpson, 20, of Ellensburg; Devin Wayne Center, 22, of Fayeteville, Arkansas; and Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, Oregon, all pleaded not guilty.
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
14 dumpster fires set across Yakima overnight, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers were sent to the locations of various dumpsters across the Downtown Yakima area on Sunday night after fires were lit at more than a dozen locations. According to Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, officers arrested a male...
610KONA
Shocking Case Highlights Needs for Area Mental Health Center
A man wearing nothing but socks and shorts wandering on a Franklin County road is the latest in a series of incidents prompting Sheriff Jim Raymond to continue his call for a drug and mental treatment center. A man wandering on Glade Road North, daring Deputy to shoot him or...
WATCH: Suspect vehicles speed in Kennewick parking lot before shots are fired
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are looking for new information about a shooting that took place at a parking lot on the 4600-block of W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick on Friday afternoon. They shared the following video clip in an attempt to gather information about the incident and spread awareness:
Yakima Herald Republic
3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at house party
Aug. 14—Three Tri-Cities teens are being held in the Franklin County jail on charges of murder following a shootout a week ago at an underage party in Pasco that left a 20-year-old dead. The three 18-year-olds reportedly were arrested in the Spokane area on Friday and booked into the...
‘Drug trafficker shrine’ to saint fails to protect large scale Kennewick meth dealer
He took his young child with him once when he made a sale worth thousands, said investigators.
Police need help identifying suspects in a Kennewick burglary
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects in the case of a burglary at a local business. The police department has not provided many details about the crime, but provided pictures of the suspects. Officials are asking anyone who recognizes any of...
Yakima Police seek witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old motorcyclist Saturday morning. According to police, the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound in the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue around 10:45 a.m. when he was seen attempting to change lanes to get around a stopped delivery vehicle.
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland man charged with negligent driving for fatigue-caused crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man from West Richland is being charged with second degree negligent driving after causing a collision on State Route 395 around 11:45 p.m. on August 15. He had been driving north on 395 about nine miles north of Pasco, near milepost 32 in...
65-year-old woman struck, killed by truck in Ellensburg parking lot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say that a Riverside, California woman died from injuries she suffered on Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in a Kittitas County parking lot. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, emergency responders rushed to the Pilot...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police: Driver crashes into former bank building after medical episode
A driver who became ill crashed into the former Bank of America building in Yakima on Monday afternoon. A man was driving north on North 40th Avenue near Summitview Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. when he had a “medical episode” and swerved into the building, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
610KONA
Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick
KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
