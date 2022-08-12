ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Former Toppenish teacher faces extradition

YAKIMA – A fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student and offering alcohol to two students was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a bench warrant out of Yakima County. Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, is in custody in the Orange County Jail. Her bail...
Yakima Herald Republic

Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
Yakima Herald Republic

Man who pointed gun at Yakima police officer in Terrace Heights standoff pleads guilty

A man who pointed a gun at a Yakima police officer during a Terrace Heights standoff was sentenced to slightly more than five years in prison. Angel J. Ramírez, 21, entered pleaded guilty Aug. 10 in Yakima County Superior Court to a charge of second-degree assault for the Sept. 22 standoff with Yakima police officers, along with residential burglary in an unrelated case.
NEWStalk 870

Bail Set For Murder Suspects, Accused in West Pasco Shootout

(Kennewick, WA) -- Three 18-year-old males were due in court Tuesday morning, accused in the murder of a 20-year-old after a shootout that went down in a West Pasco neighborhood. This happened back on August 6th on the 6000 Block of Pimlico Drive near Chapel Hill Blvd and Road 100. Pasco Police say 20-year-old Denali Anderson was killed in the melee, an 18-year-old was injured by the gunfire. The suspects, identified as Angel Garcia, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman Morales-Salto are all being charged with 2nd Degree Murder. It was on Monday, that a Franklin County Judge set bail at $250,000 for each suspect.
Yakima Herald Republic

Four members of Patriot Front, including Ellensburg man, plead not guilty

Four members of the white supremacist organization Patriot Front appeared before a Kootenai County judge on Monday on charges of criminal conspiracy to riot. James J. Johnson, 36, of Concrete, Washington; Spencer Thomas Simpson, 20, of Ellensburg; Devin Wayne Center, 22, of Fayeteville, Arkansas; and Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, Oregon, all pleaded not guilty.
News Talk KIT

Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California

A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police: Driver crashes into former bank building after medical episode

A driver who became ill crashed into the former Bank of America building in Yakima on Monday afternoon. A man was driving north on North 40th Avenue near Summitview Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. when he had a “medical episode” and swerved into the building, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
610KONA

Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
