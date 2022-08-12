Read full article on original website
Related
Top DL Target Ansel Nedore Commits to Red Raiders
The Red Raiders stay hot on the recruiting trail with their latest commitment.
WacoTrib.com
District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills
You wouldn’t think that Crawford and Bosqueville would find very much common ground, but after they were both eliminated in the playoffs by the upstart Marlin Bulldogs, they’re likely to be aiming at the same target this season. Crawford more so, with Marlin ruining the Pirates’ chance at...
Neal Gay, founder of Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dead at 96
DALLAS — Neal Gay, a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, died Thursday at his Texas ranch. He was 96. Gay died in Terrell, according to The Dallas Morning News. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo shared the news of...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Gatesville’s new head coach looks to bring a trophy to his hometown
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville didn’t have to go far to find its new head coach. The Hornets opted to promote Aaron Hunter from defensive coordinator to head coach. Hunter was the DC the last two years, but he has a much longer history with Gatesville. About 15 years...
RELATED PEOPLE
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Waco hopes buy-in will lead to success in year two under Heldt
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High has struggled in recent year, but the team feels like it took a huge step forward this offseason. The players and coaches tell us they saw a spike in commitment and buy-in from the team heading into their second season under head coach Linden Heldt.
WacoTrib.com
District 11-4A Division II: Connally, Gatesville, Robinson
Without state champion China Spring in the way, Connally and Salado are hunting to be the front-runners of this district. The Cadets will, of course, still face the Cougars in nondistrict to keep their skills sharp in a group where four out of five teams in this district were bi-district finalists last year.
Comments / 0