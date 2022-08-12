Read full article on original website
Vulnerable man last seen in Spokane Valley on August 7
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Spokane Valley Deputies are looking to find 44-year-old Ryan S. McCollum and check on his welfare. McCollum was last seen on Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. outside his adult...
Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a call at the STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. No one was...
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable teen found
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said the missing vulnerable teen girl has been found and is safe. 15-year-old Aliah Roberson was reported missing last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near 1100 S Madison St. She was wearing a puple tye-dye Nirvana shirt with black volleyball shorts. She was also possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.
City of Spokane finalizes agreement to move Spokane Fire dispatching from department to SREC
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council approved a five-year labor agreement with Local 29, which represents firefighters and dispatchers, to transfer dispatch services from the Spokane Fire Department to the regional agency at SREC. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-1. According to a press release from the...
Crash cleared from State Route 2 near Fairchild AFB
SPOKANE, Wash. — Both lanes of State Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base are back open after a crash. A trailer holding an excavator overturned in a crash on Monday. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
Barker Road construction pushing traffic into neighborhoods
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The construction of a new roundabout on Barker road is forcing drivers to find alternate routes to their destinations. Many drivers are now utilizing nearby neighborhoods as Barker remains closed; bringing an influx of traffic and constant noise to subdivisions. “The noise is unbelievable,” said...
Former Spokane officer’s rape trial now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a former Spokane Police officer accused of rape. Nathan Nash, 39, is charged with multiple counts of rape, misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and...
Woman’s body found in parked truck in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in downtown Spokane Friday. Spokane Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen around 8 a.m. The car was parked near 2nd and State. Police did not provide any other information about the investigation. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
