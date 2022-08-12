Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Try these 7 Charleston area chicken wings
You’re seeing The Post and Courier’s weekly premium food newsletter, Charleston's Menu. Follow Food Editor Parker Milner to a new hidden gem Charleston area restaurant each Tuesday by subscribing here. Apparently it was National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. While I didn’t spend the last Friday of...
abcnews4.com
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
counton2.com
King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked eye cannot know what’s real of fake anymore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child, 5, seriously injured during lawn mower accident in SC
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
SCHP seeking information on hit-and-run in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened last Friday in Berkeley County. Officials with Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda struck a bicyclist just before 10:00 p.m. on Trojan Road near St. Julian Drive. The driver was traveling north on SC-45 towards St. […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
live5news.com
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
Malfunctioning traffic lights restored in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 17 and the IOP Connector. “Officers are directing traffic and we have a crew on the way to fix the lights,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with...
Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon. According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
wbrc.com
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
wbrc.com
5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina lost part of his leg and part of his hand in a lawn mower accident. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home Saturday afternoon. The boy’s parents told deputies their son was...
WYFF4.com
'Burnouts,' 'reckless driving' on Ravenel Bridge cause backup; police looking for drivers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Police in the Low Country are reviewing video tips coming in to their department after an incident that backed up traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. The Mount Pleasant Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for more information from anyone who...
The Post and Courier
East Cooper medical expands in Goose Creek
Giving more patients more access to healthcare is the plan for East Cooper Medical Group and Palmetto Primary Care owned by Tenet Healthcare Corporation. On Aug. 10, its expansion in Goose Creek officially got started at its 7 South Alliance Drive facility. “There is a lot of talent and physicians...
charlestondaily.net
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!
Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
live5news.com
All lanes of I-526 open again after crash near Don Holt Bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two westbound lanes of I-526 blocked because of a crash Tuesday afternoon reopened at about 4:30 p.m., more than 90 minutes after the crash happened. Charleston Police reported the crash just before 3 p.m. The crash initially closed the two right lanes of the interstate...
Comments / 0