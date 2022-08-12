Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU football: Four takeaways from 2nd scrimmage
Utah State’s football program wrapped up its second full week of fall camp with a two-hour scrimmage as part of its annual Family Fun Day last Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The defense definitely won the day — which is pretty typical during fall camp scrimmages — as it...
Herald-Journal
At the twilight’s last gleaming: 8-year-old sings anthem at Preston rodeo
Tyli Sharp, daughter of David and Jamie Lynn Sharp of Clifton, Idaho, opened the first night of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo” by singing the national anthem. What makes the appearance of Tyli unique is that she is 8 years old, one of the youngest performers to sing the anthem at the rodeo.
Herald-Journal
Elaine (Johnson) Womack
Georgia Elaine Johnson Womack, 72, passed away Aug. 15, 2022 at her home in Franklin, Idaho. Services will be Sat, Aug. 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
Preston City Council 8-8
The Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 8 began with a report from Joel Webb on the rec baseball/softball program. The program is growing with 250 plus kids participating this year. He said the decision to go with three co-directors made things much easier. He recommended a full time rec director and more field space to help accommodate the growth. Scheduling fields, particularly for the older teams was one difficulty. Webb feels the biggest challenge has been finding people willing to referee games and the biggest cost for the program is uniforms.
Herald-Journal
'A legacy of hope': Ribbon cutting held for new USU equine arena intended to help veterans
The Robert A. Adams Equine-Human Science Arena is now officially open following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the near-complete facility located at Utah State University’s animal science farm off Highway 89 in Wellsville. The arena will primarily be used for equine assisted therapy, a burgeoning field where patients ride,...
Herald-Journal
Womack, Georgia Elaine (Johnson)
Herald-Journal
Developing Town:Jefferson School leads food preservation effort
Editorial Note: Part 285 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1917, 1918; Preston Citizen, 1942–1948; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.) When the Jefferson School was constructed in 1914 it was considered to be up-to-date in every way....
Herald-Journal
Andy A. Allen
Andy A. Allen 11/6/1948 - 8/12/2022 Andy A. Allen, 73, passed away August 12, 2022 at the Pioneer Care Center in Brigham City, Utah. He was born November 6, 1948, in Salina, Kansas the son of Shirley Milo (Sam) Allen and Dorothy Mae (Cookie) Campbell Allen. His father was in...
Herald-Journal
Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?
The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North. Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”
Herald-Journal
Dorothy Lee (Cramer) Grizzell
Dorothy Lee (Cramer) Grizzell A memorial service for Dorothy Lee Grizzell will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00am at the Preston Idaho 8th Ward building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 213 South 200 East in Preston. All friends and family of Dorothy are invited to attend to celebrate her life.
Herald-Journal
Jenkins, Bari Jean Baillie
Bari Jean Baillie Jenkins, 79, of Logan, died on August 9, 2022 in Logan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26th at 2:00 pm in the Willow Valley Ward Chapel, 825 North 200 West. There will be a visitation from 1:00 - 1:45 pm. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
DUP to hold jubilee, seminar
Members of the Franklin County Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) are invited to attend the annual Company Jubilee & Officer Training Seminar scheduled for Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10 a.m., at the Preston South Stake Center. To celebrate the Franklin County DUP Company centennial, five DUP camps will take...
Herald-Journal
Hardman, Floyd
Hardman Floyd Hardman 67 Logan passed away August 10, 2022. White Pine Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12 noon at Mendon Cemetery. Visit www.whitepinefunerals.com for the full obituary.
Herald-Journal
County to send voters RAPZ renewal, open-space bond information
After a controversial conversation at last week’s Cache County Council meeting regarding voter information packets, Cache County Attorney John Luthy confirmed with The Herald Journal on Monday that information regarding RAPZ tax renewal will need to be sent out to voters. This means the county is to send voters’...
