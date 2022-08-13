14 injured after car hits Irish pub, restaurant, starts fire in Arlington

UPDATE 4:00 a.m.: Officials have confirmed that the vehicle was a rideshare with a passanger. Both the driver and the passenger are alive.

UPDATE 10:06 p.m.: Officials said that the building is “structurally sound” but will not be able to be re-occupied “for the foreseeable future.”

UPDATE: Four more people were transported to the hospital. Six people were treated at the scene and released.

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County Police Department and Arlington County Fire and EMS responded after a vehicle hit a building around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet.

It happened in the 2000 block of Wilson Blvd. A number of people were hurt, and a fire started in Ireland’s Four Courts, a pub and restaurant, as a result of the collision.

Medics took four people to the hospital with critical injuries while other medics continued to treat the injuries of people who still were at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.