U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
International Business Times
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
International Business Times
Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully launched a counteroffensive in several regions of the country, forcing members of the Russian army to retreat from their positions. Russian soldiers advancing in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were forced to pull back...
Putin Knows He Made 'Mistake' With Ukraine, Will Never Admit It: Stavridis
The ex-NATO leader said Sunday that he could see the war coming to an end in six months as Putin "burns through troops."
Was 'Putin's Chef' Killed in HIMARS Strike? What We Do Know, What We Don't
The alleged founder and leader of the Wagner Group was reported to be missing or even dead after Ukraine's strike on the mercenaries' base in the Donbas.
Russia Failing to Properly Pay, Feed Military Recruits in Ukraine–Report
Russia is also failing to pay for funeral arrangements for volunteer soldiers killed, as promised, according to the think tank report.
nationalinterest.org
Death Toll Rises: Ukraine Says Crimea Blasts Killed 60 Russians
A senior Ukrainian official suggested on Friday that the casualty toll from air base explosions in Crimea this week was substantially higher than previous estimates. Anton Geraschenko, a senior Ukrainian official who is an adviser to the minister of internal affairs, suggested on Friday that the casualty toll from air base explosions in Crimea this week was substantially higher than previous estimates, according to the New York Times.
Blast May Have Killed 100 Russian Soldiers in Occupied Luhansk: Governor
A Ukrainian regional governor says Russian troops are becoming increasingly careless in Ukraine's east, adding to morale issues.
Russia Preparing 'Massive Missile Attack' on Ukraine From Belarus: Intel
The independent intelligence group's assessment comes after a reportedly large explosion in Belarus last week destroyed a tank.
International Business Times
Russian Army Use Up To 60,000 Ammo To Shell Ukraine Forces 800 Times Daily
The Russian army is using up to 60,000 ammunition per day to target and shell positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), according to a report. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the UAF, said the Russian army carries out approximately 700 to 800 shelling a day with the aim of pushing back Ukrainian forces currently in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukraine Mercilessly Trolls Russia as New Blasts Rock Crimea
Russian-backed authorities in occupied Crimea awoke to a shitstorm on Tuesday as explosions rang out first at an arms depot and then reportedly at an air base, sparking frantic explanations from Russian authorities who’ve traditionally tried to play down such setbacks. Ukrainian authorities went all in on mocking the...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Kills 150 Russian Soldiers; Destroys 8 Tanks, 11 Armored Vehicles In One Day
More than 100 Russian soldiers and a dozen Russian equipment have been killed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday as the war stretches into its 173rd day. The Russian army lost a total of 150 Russian soldiers, eight tanks and 11 armored vehicles on Sunday at the hands of the Ukrainian military. While it was not immediately clear where the attacks occured, Ukrainian officials noted that the Russian army suffered the most military losses in the Donetsk direction, according to a post by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF.)
Former USSR Member Looks to Ban Russian Language in Blow to Putin
Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Janis Bordans said that Latvia could restrict the Russian language in workplaces.
International Business Times
Ex-Mayor Of Ukraine City Becomes A Traitor, Accused Of Collaborating With Russia: Report
The former mayor of a city in Ukraine has been accused of voluntarily working with the Russian military and has allegedly agreed to serve as the "head" of an occupied territory, according to a report. Ukrainian officials have launched an investigation into ex-mayor Volodymyr Demchenko on suspicion of collaborating with...
