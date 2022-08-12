More than 100 Russian soldiers and a dozen Russian equipment have been killed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday as the war stretches into its 173rd day. The Russian army lost a total of 150 Russian soldiers, eight tanks and 11 armored vehicles on Sunday at the hands of the Ukrainian military. While it was not immediately clear where the attacks occured, Ukrainian officials noted that the Russian army suffered the most military losses in the Donetsk direction, according to a post by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF.)

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO