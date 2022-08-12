ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Volunteers#War#Spanish American#Wck#Ukrainians#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
nationalinterest.org

Death Toll Rises: Ukraine Says Crimea Blasts Killed 60 Russians

A senior Ukrainian official suggested on Friday that the casualty toll from air base explosions in Crimea this week was substantially higher than previous estimates. Anton Geraschenko, a senior Ukrainian official who is an adviser to the minister of internal affairs, suggested on Friday that the casualty toll from air base explosions in Crimea this week was substantially higher than previous estimates, according to the New York Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Russian Army Use Up To 60,000 Ammo To Shell Ukraine Forces 800 Times Daily

The Russian army is using up to 60,000 ammunition per day to target and shell positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), according to a report. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the UAF, said the Russian army carries out approximately 700 to 800 shelling a day with the aim of pushing back Ukrainian forces currently in the eastern Donetsk region.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Mercilessly Trolls Russia as New Blasts Rock Crimea

Russian-backed authorities in occupied Crimea awoke to a shitstorm on Tuesday as explosions rang out first at an arms depot and then reportedly at an air base, sparking frantic explanations from Russian authorities who’ve traditionally tried to play down such setbacks. Ukrainian authorities went all in on mocking the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Kills 150 Russian Soldiers; Destroys 8 Tanks, 11 Armored Vehicles In One Day

More than 100 Russian soldiers and a dozen Russian equipment have been killed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday as the war stretches into its 173rd day. The Russian army lost a total of 150 Russian soldiers, eight tanks and 11 armored vehicles on Sunday at the hands of the Ukrainian military. While it was not immediately clear where the attacks occured, Ukrainian officials noted that the Russian army suffered the most military losses in the Donetsk direction, according to a post by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF.)
MILITARY
Mashed

Mashed

141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy