Charlotte, NC

WCNC

VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

City of Charlotte holds meeting for public comment on social districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting closer to creating social districts, where people can drink in the streets within designated boundaries. Charlotte City Council held a meeting for public comment on the topic Monday. A formal ordinance hasn't been passed yet, but a handful of Charlotte businesses and associations have expressed interest in establishing social districts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pride creates 'unique opportunity' for businesses to showcase Charlotte's hospitality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride is back in person for the first time since 2019 and that means big business is back for the city. Hundreds of thousands of visitors will spend millions of dollars once again, as Pride will have in-person gatherings for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Pride was in person, 200,000 people were in Charlotte for the events. Organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, if you're brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Pride is back for the first time since 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is finally back! This is their first event since 2019. The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade is hosted in Uptown on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12 to 10pm and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 6pm. It all happens on S. Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Back to School with The Buttercup

Have you shopped the new location for The Buttercup in Myers Park? It’s in the Harris Teeter center on the corner of Providence and Providence Roads and it is filled with the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself. Long, long beloved by Charlottean’s for custom invitations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'City of Canvas': The story of Camp Greene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long before Charlotte was a world-class city and major financial center, the Queen City was a town known for its collection of cotton mills. That changed during World War I when the city was home to Camp Greene, a huge military training camp with thousands of tents for soldiers. Camp Greene had so many of these tents it was affectionately known as the City of Canvas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

