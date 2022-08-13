Read full article on original website
UCPS kicks off the school year talking virtually with hundreds of parents about safety
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — School districts are trying to reassure children, and their worried parents, students will be safe as they head back to the classroom. Before classes start in two weeks at Union County Public Schools, the district used an online meeting with school officials and law enforcement to calm any fears.
As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do. Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
Parents get baby essentials in south Charlotte: 'I know how it feels to be driving around looking for formula'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after it began, the baby formula shortage caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues and a major recall continues to impact families. It's getting better, but some parents, still can’t find what they need. Tuesday, LendingTree Foundation partnered with Atrium Health to help families get the essentials they need.
Bank of America gifts Atrium Health $10 million for program aimed at reducing health disparities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America has gifted Atrium Health $10 million to establish a program aimed at reducing health disparities. Meaningful Medicine unites the best innovations within health care, social impact and workforce development to directly target health equity and economic mobility goals within Charlotte, Atrium Health announced Tuesday.
Rock Hill School District partnership with Clinton College could help with teacher shortage
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill School District announced a partnership with Clinton College, with the latter adopting Sunset Park Elementary School. As students returned to school for a new academic year Monday, Clinton College students cheered them on in the carpool lane. "Clinton College has been working,...
'This is phenomenal' | Back-to-school drives get Charlotte families ready for the school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is almost over and kids will soon be back in the classroom. Several community groups kicked off back-to-school events throughout the Charlotte area to help families get ready for school. “This is phenomenal, we got bookbags, school supplies, and a lot of good resources...
Fort Mill schools preparing for 'normal' year for students
Many South Carolina school districts went back to class Monday, including Fort Mill. Here's what parents and students saw on their first day back.
City of Charlotte holds meeting for public comment on social districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting closer to creating social districts, where people can drink in the streets within designated boundaries. Charlotte City Council held a meeting for public comment on the topic Monday. A formal ordinance hasn't been passed yet, but a handful of Charlotte businesses and associations have expressed interest in establishing social districts.
Experts stress adding routine doctors visits to back-to-school checklist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Believe it or not, summer is coming to an end and soon kids across the Carolinas will be heading back to the classroom. For many parents, that means long to-do lists to get everything ready to start the new year. Doctors are stressing regular check-ups should be a back-to-school priority.
Rock Hill hires hundreds of teachers for new school year
Thousands of students will return to the classroom in Rock Hill. The district made a huge push to hire more teachers over the summer.
Pride creates 'unique opportunity' for businesses to showcase Charlotte's hospitality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride is back in person for the first time since 2019 and that means big business is back for the city. Hundreds of thousands of visitors will spend millions of dollars once again, as Pride will have in-person gatherings for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Pride was in person, 200,000 people were in Charlotte for the events. Organizers are expecting an even bigger crowd this year.
Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
Local HBCU seeks to repair buildings as students return to campus
CONCORD, N.C. — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Scotia College in Concord said students will be back on campus. The historically Black college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus. Now,...
Multiple Charlotte-area schools heading back to classrooms in districts with a high COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heading into the new school year, several counties in our area have a high community-level spread for COVID-19, including school districts like Alexander County and Charlotte Mecklenburg. Despite this status, voting on mask mandates is not on upcoming school board agendas at the moment. The COVID-19...
'We won’t have the money to be able to keep the program going' | Funding at risk for program that helps low-income moms
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County program serving low-income and at-risk mothers is in jeopardy, as federal funding for the resource is set to expire with no reauthorization in sight. The program, called Nurse-Family Partnership, is mostly funded by the federal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting...
Charlotte Pride is back for the first time since 2019
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade is finally back! This is their first event since 2019. The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade is hosted in Uptown on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 12 to 10pm and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 6pm. It all happens on S. Tryon Street.
Back to School with The Buttercup
Have you shopped the new location for The Buttercup in Myers Park? It’s in the Harris Teeter center on the corner of Providence and Providence Roads and it is filled with the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself. Long, long beloved by Charlottean’s for custom invitations...
'City of Canvas': The story of Camp Greene
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long before Charlotte was a world-class city and major financial center, the Queen City was a town known for its collection of cotton mills. That changed during World War I when the city was home to Camp Greene, a huge military training camp with thousands of tents for soldiers. Camp Greene had so many of these tents it was affectionately known as the City of Canvas.
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
