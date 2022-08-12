MADISON, Ala. — With the Rocket City Trash Pandas' playoff bid already clinched, the Los Angeles Angels could have put things in cruise control down here in Double A. Think about it: the Trash Pandas already have a spot in the Southern League playoffs and their parent club could want to play inexperienced players at the expense of putting the most competitive lineup. But instead, they've called up some big time talent and assigned new players acquired from trades to AA, bringing them a step closer to the big leagues and making their playoff-bound Pandas better.

