Things to do in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for something to do in Huntsville? Huntsville Parks & Recreation released a new guide activity guide for the fall. The Fall Program Guide has activities, events and programs for every interest, age and ability. Dorianne Johnson, Recreation Superintendent of Community Services, encourages residents to learn more about the 100 free programs offered by Parks & Recreation across 60 public parks, 15 recreation centers and six sports complexes.
Huntsville's Best Places to Work recognized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored the "Best of the Best" member businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The annual event celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication. "I think it says a lot about the Huntsville Community...
AAMU students are moving in and masking up
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New and returning students are thrilled to move into their dorms and get back to the books!. "I’m super excited, it’s my junior year, so I’m ready for new things," said Junior Alabama A&M University Student, Niemah Thomas. Students like Niemah were lined...
Athens hosts inaugural bilingual job fair
ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Athens hosted their first ever "Bilingual Job Fair" to reach North Alabama's growing Hispanic population. At Athens State University, companies lined the walls for the inaugural bilingual job fair. This fair was put together by the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Limestone County...
Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate
DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
NASA Super Guppy In Huntsville Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For the first time since 2018 the NASA Super Guppy touched down at the Marshall Space Flight Test Center. On the plane was an impressive piece of cargo. What’s on the aircraft today is about a five foot tall slice of the SLS rocket…it connects the top of the space launch system rocket with the bottom of Orion Space Capsule.
Every college and university handles COVID-19 protocols differently
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — COVID-19 has complicated a lot, including going back to school. When it comes to college and university campuses, each school handles COVID-19 protocols differently. FOX54 spoke with the folks at Calhoun Community College and Alabama A&M University. "Mask are strongly encouraged. There are some areas in...
The Artemis One launch is coming. Leaders hope to inspire the next generation of scientists.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville plays a huge role in NASA's Artemis One mission. The mission's first *uncrewed* launch blasts off later this month. The Artemis One mission is the first in a series of missions planned by NASA to further human space exploration. This...
Local back-to-school event gives away supplies, and hope.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — School may have already started for many in The Valley... "I know school has already been in session and started back a good week this week," said LaVell Wallace with the Angela Claxton Foundation. But that doesn't stop local nonprofits, like the Angela Claxton Foundation, from...
Zach Neto the latest Trash Panda to make instant impact
MADISON, Ala. — With the Rocket City Trash Pandas' playoff bid already clinched, the Los Angeles Angels could have put things in cruise control down here in Double A. Think about it: the Trash Pandas already have a spot in the Southern League playoffs and their parent club could want to play inexperienced players at the expense of putting the most competitive lineup. But instead, they've called up some big time talent and assigned new players acquired from trades to AA, bringing them a step closer to the big leagues and making their playoff-bound Pandas better.
ShowerUp and First Stop join forces to help unsheltered in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local nonprofits First Stop and ShowerUp have joined forces to bring daily showers to the unsheltered in Huntsville. "The people that we work with at First Stop are what we call a kind of unsheltered homeless and so, they're literally, they're living in the camp, in a tent in the woods and they have no access to showers." That's from Jennifer Geist, First Stop Executive Director.
CNI Solutions hosted second annual Braid-A-Thon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charles Frye, President of CNI Solutions said, "We're trying to build that confidence into them. We've seen kids come in here kind of droopy, with their head down, but when they left they were standing up right, smilin' and cheesin' and and showing everybody their new hairstyle. We thought that was just wonderful."
Huntsville's 'Back to School Jam' brings free haircuts, backpack giveaways and fun
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first day of school is quickly approaching for kids in Huntsville and several organizations in the area got together today to host the third annual, "Back to School Jam." It was a busy day at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center. Christina Bennett, founder of...
Back-to-school: Eating disorders and what to look out for
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Going back to school can be stressful for young people. So can the pressures of being thin, and people from all walks of life experience eating disorders. "Anywhere from 10 to 20% of the population deal with an eating disorder." That's according to Linda Steakley, a registered dietician with Huntsville Hospital. "We use the term eating disorder and we also use the term disordered eating and disordered eating oftentimes will turn into a full-blown eating disorder."
Long-awaited Huntsville pedestrian bridge one step closer to reality
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville just got a $20 million Department of Transportation Grant. That's going towards the pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor (PARC) project, a long-wished for part of Huntsville's Big Picture. The project will connect the downtown, Mill Creek and Lowe Mill communities via greenways and a suspended pedestrian bridge. The areas are currently separated by U.S. 231 and U.S. 431/AL53, and crossing these is a risky endeavor.
Mental health of police officers becoming a growing concern
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In recent years, more and more conversations about mental health are being held. We're constantly talking about the mental health of children and celebrities. But what about our police officers? They too struggle with mental health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health - nearly...
More foodie fun as Huntsville Restaurant Week grows to Culinary Month
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "More than a meal, more than a Restaurant Week." That's the slogan of this year's Huntsville foodie celebration, now expanded to Culinary Month. And while locally-owned restaurants will still be the focus, new events will add to the visibility of Huntsville chefs and eateries. Restaurant Week...
Hotel, parking deck, and dorms underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Three new projects are underway in downtown Decatur. A new hotel, parking deck, and dorms for Alabama Center for the Arts students will bring new growth and opportunities for the River City. Mayor Tab Bowling has a front-row seat. "It's really something just to be able...
Huntsville Police and WellStone collaborate for crisis intervention
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department began crisis intervention training in 2017 when they recognized they were getting several calls related to mental health. Deputy Chief DeWayne McCarver said, "we realized we really needed to do better with this. So we partnered with CIT International and began a program called the Crisis Intervention Training Program. We had to get all of the stakeholders in our community together, create a collaborative environment where our officers understand those resources, those resources out there understood each other."
Stuff the Bus for Morgan County students
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — It's time to Stuff the Bus for Morgan County Schools. The Morgan County Schools Foundation is collecting new school supplies, backpacks, shoes, and monetary donations to help local kids get back-to-school with what they need. On Saturday, August 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m,...
