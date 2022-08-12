Read full article on original website
ESPN
The VAR Review: Romero hair-pulling red card, Richarlison offside, Leicester penalty overturned
Video Assistant Referee (VAR) causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made and are they correct?. After each weekend, we take a look at the most high-profile incidents and examine the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game. -...
ESPN
Cambridge United
- Match ends, Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1. 90'+4' Second Half ends, Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1. 90'+3' Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps notebook of media 'lies' over his Man United future
Cristiano Ronaldo has said he keeps a notebook of what he says are "lies" from the media about his Manchester United future amid speculation over his potential departure. Ronaldo has made headlines this summer after requesting to leave Old Trafford to play in the Champions League, a year after he returned to United from Juventus.
ESPN
Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage, Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia
LONDON -- Carlos Alcaraz will lead Spain against Novak Djokovic's Serbia next month in the Davis Cup group stage after Rafael Nadal wasn't named to the Spanish team on Monday. Nadal is set to return to competition at this week's hard-court tournament in Cincinnati after an abdominal injury caused the 22-time Grand Slam champion to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals.
