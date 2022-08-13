Five-year-old allegedly assaulted by 29-year-old

Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Brian Siebert requested charges that included unlawful contact with a minor be approved for a 29-year-old Lycoming County resident after being alerted to possible abuse in late Aug. of 2019.

Seibert said an investigation into Dalton William Schlee began when a five-year-old reported abuse to Lycoming County Children and Youth. The minor alleged Schlee penetrated her vagina with his fingers and undressed in front of her.

Schlee allegedly assaulted the accuser between June of 2019 and March of 2020 inside a residence near the 300 block of Maynard Street. The victim told investigators the assault took place as she slept in a bed with two other adults, Seibert wrote.

The accuser told investigators she awoke to Schlee touching her and asked him to stop. In another incident Schlee allegedly followed the minor into a bathroom and undressed in front of her.

“Schlee put his clothes back on and told (accuser) not to tell anyone,” Seibert wrote.

Schlee was charged with several felonies that included first-degree unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault complainant is less than 13 years old, and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Charges also included first-degree and second-degree indecent assault.

No bail or court dates were listed for Schlee.

