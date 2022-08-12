ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton (Arizona) suspends assistant football coach after allegations of recruiting violations

By Brittany Bowyer
 4 days ago

The Hamilton Huskies have suspended defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty for the program’s first three games of the season over alleged recruiting violations. The move comes as part of Hamilton’s corrective action with the AIA.

According to allegations made by Cesar Chavez athletic director Lenny Doerfler, Dougherty contacted a number of Cesar Chavez athletes following a 7-on-7 event over the summer. Doerfler had previously called out Hamilton’s football program in July on social media with screenshots and requests for them to stop contacting the players.

The suspension prohibits Dougherty from having any contact with the team, which also includes staff members and parents. He is also not to be included in any “team” related activities during this time.

While Dougherty is currently only suspended for three games, it’s still subject to change. The AIA’s Executive Board will be discussing the situation at its first meeting of the school year on Aug. 15. If the AIA feels Hamilton’s disciplinary actions are sufficient, the Huskies could get off with a warning. However, the AIA could still choose to place the program on probation, which would keep Hamilton from playoff eligibility.

