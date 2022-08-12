ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

01-06-26-28-29

(one, six, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

