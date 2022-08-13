Southwest Arkansas Softball Hall of Famers for 2022 class inducted before Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament

Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Ashdown keeping it fun as grid season approaches
Preseason football camp can get monotonous so Ashdown head coach Matt Richardson has done all he can to make it fun in the first two weeks. That includes having a player draft last week for the team’s intersquad game, which was held last Thursday ahead of Monday night’s benefit scrimmage with Texarkana.
swark.today
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Accepting Spring 2023 Scholarship Applications
Hope, Ark. (Aug. 16, 2022) — On Aug. 15 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, began accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2023 semester at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. ASPSF awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents living in Arkansas or Bowie...
swark.today
Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones to ‘Walk a Mile’ in Hope tomorrow
Little Rock, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will resume his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes with five stops this coming week, including Wednesday, August 17 in Hope. Jones, who is traveling to all 75 counties in Arkansas for at least the second time this summer, is walking with voters to listen and learn about challenges and opportunities across the state, while sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas with investments in education, infrastructure and economic development. Just before his time back in Hope, Jones will have walked a mile side-by-side with Arkansans in Mena, Crossett, Texarkana and Garland City.
swark.today
David Porterfield
David L. Porterfield, 77, of Hope passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Texarkana. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 am-11:00 am at The First United Methodist Church of Hope. A Celebration of Life will follow, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. FULL OBIT TO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Bill Watson
Bill Steelman Watson, Hope, AR, was welcomed into heaven and came face to face with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 13, 2022 at age 98. He was born February 12, 1924 on the Priddy Place at Locust Bayou, Arkansas to William Robert and Sarah Mittie Steelman Watson in the presence of six brothers Homer, Hubert, Buddy, Robert and Tom and three sisters Carrie, Annie Mae and Mittie Ruth. A loving childhood was spent in Tinsman and Hampton, AR. “Little Bill” was the apple of his Mother’s Eye and she always said he was a “good boy”.
swark.today
Hope native Chris Comer teaching online course for Andy Andrews’ Life Skills Project
About his life as a teenager in Hope back in the late 1980s, Hope native Chris Comer told me, “I was a completely different person then. But a lot of seeds were planted from mentors.” He mentions current Hempstead County Judge and former sheriff Jerry Crane as an influence, and then cites what he learned about himself from tenth grade Hope High English teacher Bonnie Routon, who identified him as a talented writer. “I would have never seen it in myself,” Comer said.
swark.today
Civitan Car Show at Watermelon Festival draws in a Saturday morning crowd
The Hope Civitan Car Show was held at Hope Fair Park this morning for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival, and the crowds moved in and out all morning to admire the numerous classic and modern automobiles. Around 50 vehicles from across five states were displayed for patron perusal, and they did not disappoint. Multiple winners were announced at the end of the show and the overall winners were Wayne and Riche’ Landes for Best Paint, David Chance for Best Engine, Mike Huhn for Best Car, and Randy Stewart for Best Truck. Numerous other category winners were announced like Stacey Hannis for her Mustang, and Jordan and Darren Laughard for their Dodge. Placed below are all the winners’ pictures from the Hope Civitan Car Show at the Hope Watermelon Festival, as well as the many sponsors who either donated items or money to make the show and prizes possible.
swark.today
Watch Prescott City Council: New appointments of Parks Director and Parks Commission
The Prescott City Council met last night for their August meeting. The full meeting can be watched in the video above, but here are a few highlights. In her report, Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan introduced a new officer, Mae McKinnon, and gave her a warm welcome. EDO Director Mary...
RELATED PEOPLE
swark.today
Watermelon Walk Window Decorating Contest Winners Announced
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 1st Annual Watermelon Walk.
swark.today
UA Hope-Texarkana Faculty Member Named to Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem Group
Brittni Hardie, a Computer and Information Science Instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, was selected by Governor Asa Hutchinson to serve as the Arkansas Data Science and Computing Ecosystem (ArDSCE) group representative for nineteen counties in the southwest Arkansas region. ArDSCE is a statewide community of practice from education, government, business, industry, and nonprofits committed to data science and computing economic growth and workforce development through data-informed education and training pathways for Arkansans. The group works to build and maintain Arkansas’s competitive edge in data science and computing and coordinates efforts to ensure a robust, highly skilled future workforce in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County). Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection. A northbound...
KTAL
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month. Sisters Te’Mari La’Trinity Shaunda Robinson-Oliver, 5, A’Miyah La’Shay Hughes, 8, and Zi’Ariel La’Jade Robinson-Oliver, 9, will lie in repose on Friday, August 12 from 10:30 am-4:00 pm at Queen City Funeral Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Kaygen Ray Bowman of Nashville
Kaygen Ray Bowman, age 15, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. She was born Oct. 29, 2006, in Texarkana, Texas, the daughter of Marcus Clay Bowman and Elizabeth Dawn McCandless Bowman. Kaygen was a member of Center...
swark.today
Police report safe Watermelon Festival
From the points of view of the Hempstead County Sheriff and the Assistant Chief of Hope Police Department, the Watermelon Festival was a safe one, without major incident. Sheriff James Singleton said there was nothing major to report in the way of crime or safety issues. “We were responsible for the concert, and it went exceptionally well. Everybody was well behaved.”
KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texarkanafyi.com
Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
KTAL
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
Comments / 0