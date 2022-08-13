ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approve new homeless plan

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a new five-year plan to reduce homelessness in the community by 50%.

“What we have is a plan that focuses on streamlining resources, strengthening partnerships among cities and other agencies, and regular accountability of how the program is working as we progress,” said County Administrative Officer Wade Horton.

The plan comes after months of collaboration and input from the public, agencies, and non-profits who work with homeless individuals, formerly homeless clients, and the cities throughout the county.

“There are more brains around the table than I’ve ever seen before,” said 5-Cities Homeless Coalition Executive Director Janna Nichols. “I see more willingness to look outside of the box as we address this issue.”

It unites groups involved with the homeless population under the leadership of a new Homeless Services Division at the county's Department of Social Services and calls for immediate expansion of interim housing such as the Oklahoma Avenue Parking Site, tiny homes, and pallet shelter projects, according to county officials.

The plan also includes increased mental health and addiction services that are already being implemented.

It is comprised of six separate lines of effort and hopes to house approximately 2,000 people in five years. For more information about the new homeless plan, click here .

