Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

