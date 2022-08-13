Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
KVUE
Pflugerville ISD students head back to school
Pflugerville ISD students return to the classroom Tuesday. The district has implemented a lot of new information regarding safety, transportation and lunch services.
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
As school gets underway, district police hope communication minimizes threats
AUSTIN, Texas — School halls are filling with students this week across Central Texas. "Let's make it a great year. Let's make it a safe year. Let's talk to each other, communicate when we need to," Lake Travis ISD Police Chief Andy Michael said. The 2022-23 school year marks...
Austin ISD gets a ‘B’ from Texas Education Agency, announces campus ratings
The Austin Independent School District is expected to announce campus and district ratings from the Texas Education Agency on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Hutto ISD superintendent talks upcoming school year
Hutto ISD students head back to school on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas joined KVUE Daybreak to talk about the upcoming year.
Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
Central Texas parents raising concerns about school portables and safety
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Temporary buildings are creating safety concerns for Round Rock ISD students, parents and teachers. At a school board meeting on July 28, they expressed the issue to trustees. A student said that "with portable schools, we're easily exposed to various amounts of situations." One parent...
Verbal abuse at games pushes referee group to enact policy
For years, schools have seen far fewer referees lacing up their cleats to officiate games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kut.org
An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children
Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
How Hutto ISD food specialists craft the district's menus
HUTTO, Texas — Returning to school is busy, exciting and fun for students – and with all that excitement, kids are bound to get hungry. Food specialists with Hutto ISD say having a full stomach is necessary for students to make good grades. Dieticians and food service experts go the extra mile to make sure the district's students can eat something tasty and healthy.
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highway 281 expansion plans cause concerns in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — History can be found inside Twin Sisters Dance Hall in Blanco County, as it’s been around since the 1870s. It’s also a place where dance hall president Jo Nell Haas found something else. “I did dance here when I was much younger,” laughed...
fox26houston.com
Uvalde school shooting victim honored with portrait by Austin artist
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin artist is leaving a mark on a hurting town. Almost three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting, a mural of the victims is being painted in Uvalde. "You literally feel like you can walk up to him and hug him," artist Ruben Esquivel said.
Houston Chronicle
This summer camp teaches girls to use a drill, weld metal and fix a sink
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ainsley Muller, 11, went to art camp and theater camp in summers past. This summer, she was presented an opportunity she couldn't refuse: Learning how to use a power drill, weld metal and unclog a sink. "When my mom...
fox7austin.com
'Something at the Park' organizers prepare students with supplies before school starts
AUSTIN, Texas - To kick off the new school year, community members gathered at the Givens Park and Recreation Center in East Austin Saturday for the 12th annual 'Something at the Park' event. "The community started this event so it’s natural that the community come to this event," organizer Alfred...
Three Austin bonds set for November ballot total more than $3 billion
AUSTIN, Texas — This November election, Austin residents will get to decide on three bond packages. The City of Austin, Austin ISD and Austin Community College all voted to approve bonds totaling more than $3 billion. The City of Austin's affordable housing bond is $350 million. Austin ISD's bond...
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
iheart.com
Students Ride The School Bus To This Doggy Daycare
Now THAT is the kind of Back To School enthusiasm we like to see!. This video montage of excited dogs getting on the school bus for doggy daycare has been delighting people on Facebook, and it turns out the footage is all from Texas. EZ Dog Stay and Play is a pet daycare & boarding business in Austin. They offer boarding, grooming, and a very popular school bus pick up service Monday - Thursday.
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 1