Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXAN

Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins

In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children

Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How Hutto ISD food specialists craft the district's menus

HUTTO, Texas — Returning to school is busy, exciting and fun for students – and with all that excitement, kids are bound to get hungry. Food specialists with Hutto ISD say having a full stomach is necessary for students to make good grades. Dieticians and food service experts go the extra mile to make sure the district's students can eat something tasty and healthy.
HUTTO, TX
CBS Austin

Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year

AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX
iheart.com

Students Ride The School Bus To This Doggy Daycare

Now THAT is the kind of Back To School enthusiasm we like to see!. This video montage of excited dogs getting on the school bus for doggy daycare has been delighting people on Facebook, and it turns out the footage is all from Texas. EZ Dog Stay and Play is a pet daycare & boarding business in Austin. They offer boarding, grooming, and a very popular school bus pick up service Monday - Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
