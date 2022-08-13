Read full article on original website
KTAL
Texarkana ISD approves $189M bond proposal
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Texarkana, Texas will decide on two new bond propositions for local schools totaling $189 million in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the bond proposals last week to address campus and safety improvements. The bond...
ktoy1047.com
Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30
The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
ktoy1047.com
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
KSLA
Veterans, doctors excited about new VA clinic opening in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Access to medical and mental health treatments for Texarkana area veterans has improved with the opening of a new clinic in Texarkana. “We are ten years in the making. We started planning about ten years ago,” said Dr. Charles Jordan. Monday, Aug. 15 marked the...
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
HCSO: Sulphur Springs Man Caught Hauling A Stolen Trailer
A 36-year-old Sulphur Springs man was caught hauling with a stolen trailer Monday evening, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were made aware from a person they considered a credible source that the man was in possession of a stolen trailer, as well as a possible location, deputies wrote in arrest reports.
txktoday.com
Bowie County Jury Gives Life To Man Who Dragged Girlfriend Under Car
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man who abused his girlfriend in 2020 and who has been convicted of previous domestic violence assaults was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison by a jury in Bowie County. Carlos Romeo Craig, 37, was found guilty by the jury of aggravated assault with a deadly...
KTBS
Marshall man arrested for fiery fatal crash in Greenwood
MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man was arrested Friday on a Caddo Parish warrant in connection with a May 27 fiery crash that left one man dead. Stephen Scott Stasny Jr., 40, was arrested by Marshall police and extradited the same day to Caddo Parish, where he remains in jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
KTAL
4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
Caddo Crime Stoppers Searching for Theft Suspect
On July 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in reference to a reported theft in progress. On arrival it was discovered that a black male suspect was believed to leave the store without paying for items when a confrontation occurred. The suspect was confronted...
Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
Dozen Individuals Jailed On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen individuals were jailed felony warrants over the last week, including a woman reported to have been in possession of heroin when she showed up in court. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alvin Jordan and Corrections Officer Courtney Steward took Jazmyn Nikolia Smallwood into custody at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the District Courtroom on a warrant for bond revocation on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic.
KTBS
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
texarkanafyi.com
Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KSLA
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish to domestic abuse battery. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Aug. 15, Yorick Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court. He was scheduled for a trial later in August. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth offense domestic abuse battery. The DA’s office says Henderson admitted to slapping and pushing his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children on Oct. 29, 2021.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Sheriff swears-in new deputy
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for our newest deputy in the Sheriff’s Conference Room at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Command Center in Plain Dealing. “Welcome and thanks for choosing the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to come and work,” said Sheriff Whittington....
