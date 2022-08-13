Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify
A group is demanding answers after, they claim, the city clerk accepted petition signatures to have councilwoman Julia Botel removed from office but did not count them. The committee held a news conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Riviera Beach city hall. Members say they gathered more than 2,700...
wflx.com
PBSO merger voted down; Boynton Beach police chief talks plans moving forward
The Boynton Beach Police Department is officially here to stay as city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to turn down merger negotiations with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. "It has become evident that certain pension liabilities that the city must meet over the course of the next 7-8 years makes...
wflx.com
Berkshire Elementary parents report hearing bangs around time of lockdown
WPTV learned more Tuesday about the chaos that erupted in and around a Palm Beach County elementary school one day prior. Deputies swarmed a neighborhood near Berkshire Elementary School, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, around 2 p.m. Monday. The scene led to parents jumping fences to get to their...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach moving broker customers without belongings, refund
Several customers of a West Palm Beach moving broker have complained to Contact 5, saying they were taken for a ride by the company. Tabitha Emmanuel told Contact 5 she hired Homesafe Transit last year for a move from California to Connecticut, thinking it was a moving company. However, the...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach ‘no longer wishes’ to merge police force with PBSO
It appears a high-profile merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police Department is off the table, for now. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a letter Monday saying the city of Boynton Beach "no longer wishes to go forward with discussions about a merger."
wflx.com
Berkshire Elementary School lockdown, confusion spark worst fears in parents
It started with law enforcement activity near a Palm Beach County elementary school, then quickly turned into moments of chaos and confusion for parents. Berkshire Elementary School, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, went on code red lockdown around 2 p.m. Monday as parents were arriving to pick up their kids.
wflx.com
Electronic-sniffing K-9 joins Jupiter police task force
A Labrador retriever trained to sniff out electronic storage devices and comfort individuals following a traumatic incident is the newest member of the Jupiter Police Department. Koda, a two-year-old Labrador retriever, is newly assigned to Jupiter Police Task Force Agent Paul Bruno. Koda’s primary use will be in child exploitation...
wflx.com
Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape. The School District of Palm Beach County said the school, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, was placed on a code-red lockdown about 2 p.m. because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.
wflx.com
St. Lucie County deputies arrest man on felony warrants
A Fort Pierce man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies while they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant is facing numerous charges. St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Marques Deon Jones on Tuesday for active felony warrants from a prior incident that occurred in Port St. Lucie.
wflx.com
PBSO allows deputies to carry Narcan in response to opioid epidemic
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has allowed deputies to carry Narcan in view of the current opioid overdose epidemic and large importation of Fentanyl. The sheriff's office said the decision comes after numerous contacts with local, state, and federal partners on carrying Narcan by their...
wflx.com
Golf cart injuries among children on the rise
It's no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore. "It's just the convenience of it," Delray Beach resident Rob Carey said. Carey spent quite a...
wflx.com
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning in a neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting on South Four Seasons Road. When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot. She was taken to a hospital...
wflx.com
14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing man in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy stabbed a man in the chest during an argument at a party in June. Deputies say Manuel Marcos Cardona and his parents were at a party when an argument broke out. According to witnesses, 28-year-old Gonzalo Cardona struck a woman...
wflx.com
'Palm Beach Punishers' train to save lives, compete in World Rescue Challenge
Just about every day, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to someone trapped inside a car. While all firefighters are trained in what to do, one group goes to the next level. Two people trapped inside a car, leaning on its side. Every second and every inch matters. This is...
wflx.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a...
wflx.com
14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing man at party
A 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing a man in the chest during an argument at a party in June has been charged as an adult. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the teenager Monday. Deputies said the teen and his parents were at a party when an argument broke...
wflx.com
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
A Martin County man was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat. The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove. Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the...
wflx.com
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
The eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue near Interstate 95 were closed for several hours Monday morning after a body was found in the middle of the busy roadway in Delray Beach. Delray Beach police said the man's body was found in the emergency lane just past the I-95 overpass early...
wflx.com
Palm Beach Gardens fire captain loses battle with cancer
A Palm Beach Gardens firefighter has died after a hard fought battle with cancer. Brian Wolnewitz, 44, lost his battle with stage 4 lung cancer Tuesday morning. Wolnewitz was a Suncoast High School graduate who went on to the University of Florida before attending Florida State Fire College in Ocala.
