ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify

A group is demanding answers after, they claim, the city clerk accepted petition signatures to have councilwoman Julia Botel removed from office but did not count them. The committee held a news conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Riviera Beach city hall. Members say they gathered more than 2,700...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Boynton Beach ‘no longer wishes’ to merge police force with PBSO

It appears a high-profile merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police Department is off the table, for now. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a letter Monday saying the city of Boynton Beach "no longer wishes to go forward with discussions about a merger."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Electronic-sniffing K-9 joins Jupiter police task force

A Labrador retriever trained to sniff out electronic storage devices and comfort individuals following a traumatic incident is the newest member of the Jupiter Police Department. Koda, a two-year-old Labrador retriever, is newly assigned to Jupiter Police Task Force Agent Paul Bruno. Koda’s primary use will be in child exploitation...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Lockdown at Berkshire Elementary School leads to panic among parents

Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape. The School District of Palm Beach County said the school, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, was placed on a code-red lockdown about 2 p.m. because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day#Ballots#The Palm Beach County#Florida Id#The Main Office
wflx.com

St. Lucie County deputies arrest man on felony warrants

A Fort Pierce man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies while they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant is facing numerous charges. St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Marques Deon Jones on Tuesday for active felony warrants from a prior incident that occurred in Port St. Lucie.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

PBSO allows deputies to carry Narcan in response to opioid epidemic

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has allowed deputies to carry Narcan in view of the current opioid overdose epidemic and large importation of Fentanyl. The sheriff's office said the decision comes after numerous contacts with local, state, and federal partners on carrying Narcan by their...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Golf cart injuries among children on the rise

It's no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore. "It's just the convenience of it," Delray Beach resident Rob Carey said. Carey spent quite a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens

A woman was found shot Monday morning in a neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting on South Four Seasons Road. When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot. She was taken to a hospital...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wflx.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a...
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing man at party

A 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing a man in the chest during an argument at a party in June has been charged as an adult. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the teenager Monday. Deputies said the teen and his parents were at a party when an argument broke...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County

A Martin County man was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat. The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove. Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95

The eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue near Interstate 95 were closed for several hours Monday morning after a body was found in the middle of the busy roadway in Delray Beach. Delray Beach police said the man's body was found in the emergency lane just past the I-95 overpass early...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach Gardens fire captain loses battle with cancer

A Palm Beach Gardens firefighter has died after a hard fought battle with cancer. Brian Wolnewitz, 44, lost his battle with stage 4 lung cancer Tuesday morning. Wolnewitz was a Suncoast High School graduate who went on to the University of Florida before attending Florida State Fire College in Ocala.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy