Read full article on original website
Daisy N Steve Carter
3d ago
teachers union is a joke. and teachers whine about everything. just wait till you get a job and have to work all year. haha. no more summers off with pay.
Reply(1)
3
Joann Meeker
4d ago
Why would anyone teach ? No money and rude parents. Student loans can’t even be paid. Wasted degree.
Reply(2)
4
Related
cleveland19.com
Teacher wage gap seen as a reason for short staffing in schools
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new wage gap report shows just how little teaching jobs have adjusted for inflation, which some believe has led to short staffing in schools across the country and especially in Ohio. According to the study done by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), Ohio teachers make...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs teachers, offers several ways to become an educator
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools District is looking to hire teachers, with about 60 spots open, as the district moves into the 2022-23 school year, said Angela Carter, the district’s recruitment and retention manager. It’s not surprising school systems across the country need positions filled, because...
The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new survey shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers, despite all the political furor over critical race theory and curriculum. We’re talking about that support on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, this week...
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio school districts receive money for school safety, security
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local school districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. “Any assistance we can provide to keep our children and teachers safe throughout our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
wksu.org
Ohio schools, families get new COVID-19 guidelines as school year starts
Schools will no longer need to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Mask to Stay and Test to Play school guidelines for quarantining after COVID exposures. Now the state health department recommends an exposed person stay home and monitor their symptoms. Dan Suffoletto, a spokesperson for Public Health-Dayton &...
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
cleveland19.com
Wildlife specialists on ground in Brewster to search for wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County called in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is in the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Wildlife specialists from Noah’s Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland seniors not getting social security checks on time, they blame post office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Alfonso Oliver called 19 News after he and his neighbors weren’t getting their mail on time. “We might miss 2 or 3 days of getting our mail, you know a lot of times it’s on the first of the month,” said Oliver. At the...
WKYC
What parents should know about giving kids melatonin
CLEVELAND — As back-to-school season hits households across Northeast Ohio, an increasing number of families are turning to melatonin supplements to help their children and teens sleep. According to the CDC, sales of melatonin in the U.S. have increased by 150% between 2016 and 2020. But is the supplement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Jewish Federation of Cleveland improves security with hundreds of cameras, license plate readers
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is now the first faith-based community in the United States to link their security camera system to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to Rebecca Golsky, Director of Communications for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Golsky said the system has more...
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
Ohio’s teachers pension lost an estimated $3 billion in the last year. On Thursday, its employees are expected to get nearly $10M in bonuses.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund will consider a proposal on Thursday that could award $9.7 million in performance-based incentives to its investment associates, despite having lost $3 billion in the first 11 months of the year. The fund for the State Teachers Retirement...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
cdcgamingreports.com
Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st
Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
The Spectrum: CHIPS Act in Ohio; candidates in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A historic investment that’s poised to put Ohio on the cusp of a technological boom. “We are better positioned than any other nation in the world to win the economic competition of the 21st century,” said President Joe Biden. The Spectrum takes a look at the […]
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Texts suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 15:. Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout. Akron Metro RTA providing free fares through Aug. 20. Reports show ‘epic failure’ at Cuyahoga County children services office. Mahoning Valley school buses to roll on despite shortage...
Ohio shows unfairness of government by a gerrymandered GOP supermajority
I can’t help but point out the fatal flaw in Ted Diadiun’s thinking on the issue of abortion (“Vote of support for Roe reversal,” Aug. 14), that “we can at least all agree that resolving it at the ballot box is a fair solution.” It would certainly be fair if all states allowed their citizens to put the question to a vote: It’s already clear that many states (ours included) will not.
Comments / 12