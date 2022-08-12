ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Officials say 8-year plan to dismantle the nuclear plant at San Onofre is on track

By Rob Nikolewski
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

For the record :
4:34 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022 : This story has been corrected to show that 66.7 million pounds of material has been shipped out this year alone.

The scheduled eight-year project to dismantle the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station began at roughly the same time the COVID-19 outbreak hit the U.S., but the project continues at a steady pace, according to the joint partnership group in charge of demolishing the shuttered power plant.

"I always say these schedules are like Whac-A-Mole at an amusement park — you have a critical path, you beat it down and another one comes up," said Rich Kalman, executive sponsor at SONGS Decommissioning Solutions . "We've had some challenges at the beginning of the job but we've also identified a lot of different opportunities (to speed things up) so ultimately we developed a renewed schedule and we're tracking to that schedule."

Demolishing a nuclear power plant is a massive and complicated job and officials taking part in a quarterly update hosted by Southern California Edison on Thursday night said about half of all above-ground buildings have been knocked down.

More than 2,100 shipments of 128.4 million pounds of material have been moved out of SONGS so far, with 66.7 million pounds going out just this year at the 84-acre site of the plant, which is called SONGS for short.

Dismantlement is expected to run through the year 2028 and by the time the job is dome, almost 1.1 billion pounds of equipment, components, rebar, concrete, steel and titanium will be removed. About 80 percent of the material is considered radioactive.

Most of the shipments go out by rail car. By the completion date, about 5,100 cars will exit a multi-track railyard that workers have constructed in an area that used to house SONGS offices.

In April, demolition work was put on hold after a worker wearing a safety harness suffered a shoulder injury after falling about 5 feet into a vault opening. The worker was treated and released at a local hospital and is recovering at home. Kalman said two other workers suffered minor injuries in the most recent quarter — a leg injury to one and a finger injury to another — but both are back in the field.

"Our goal is zero," Kalman said.

The vast majority of the plant’s debris is labeled Class A waste, the lowest level of radioactive material. Most of the rubble will go to a disposal facility in Clive, Utah. Class B and C low-level waste gets sent to a site near the town of Andrews in West Texas. Non-radioactive material goes to Arizona.

Rail shipments are monitored by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Department of Transportation. Similarly, environmental and building inspections at SONGS are conducted by a host of local, state and federal agencies that include the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, the state's Department of Toxic Substances Control and U.S. Environmental Protection Administration.

"Usually every week, there is some regulator here looking at something," Kalman said, adding that many of the visits are unannounced.

Debris classified as Greater Than Class C waste will remain at SONGS. The material will be transferred into canisters and placed horizontally at a dry storage facility on the north end of the plant that currently holds 50 canisters of spent fuel.

In the past three months, two canisters of Greater Than Class C waste have already been transferred and 10 more will be moved by the time the dismantlement effort is completed.

Next door, a more recently constructed storage site holds 73 canisters of waste from Units 2 and 3.

The pair of distinctive domes at SONGS, each 190 feet high, is expected to be gradually taken down starting at the end of 2026 or early 2027.

By the time dismantlement is completed, all that is expected to remain will be the two dry storage facilities; a security building with personnel to look over the waste; a seawall 28 feet high, as measured at average low tide at San Onofre Beach; a walkway connecting two beaches north and south of the plant, and a switchyard with power lines.

The switchyard’s substation without transformers stays put because it houses electricity infrastructure that provides a key interconnection for the power grid in the region.

SONGS, however, will not be considered fully decommissioned as long as the canisters of spent fuel remain.

More than 3.55 million pounds of spent fuel dating back to the time when the plant was generating electricity for Southern California utility customers remains near the beach on San Onofre because — as is the case at nuclear plants across the country — the federal government has not found a permanent repository to store the roughly 86,000 metric tons of spent fuel that has built up over the decades at commercial nuclear facilities.

Yucca Mountain in Nevada had been slated to take the waste but the Obama administration cut off funding for the site in 2010 , following years of protests from lawmakers in the Silver State who had long opposed the project.

The dismantlement will be paid with a $4.5 billion decommissioning fund that built up over the years through rates paid by Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric customers when SONGS provided electricity.

"Any excess in the decommissioning fund at the end of the project will go back to customers," said Doug Bauder, Southern California Edison's chief nuclear officer .

SONGS has not produced electricity since 2012 after a leak in a steam generator tube led to the closing of the plant.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

High heat prompts calls for voluntary energy conservation across CA

With above-normal temperatures expected in Riverside County and other parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid.   The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System Operator, The post High heat prompts calls for voluntary energy conservation across CA appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
Times of San Diego

Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires

Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Gas prices continue to fall across Southern California

Gas prices continue to ease up across Southern California, dropping for a 62nd day in a row in Los Angeles County.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to $5.394, the lowest amount since March 6. That same price has dropped more than a dollar since it hit a record high of $6.462 on June 14, according to AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.Still, gas prices continue to drag on consumers' wallets. They remain highest in Ventura County, where a gallon of regular gas costs an average of $5.43 cents. Orange County and the Inland Empire are tied for the cheapest gas in the region — an average of $5.28.Nationally, gas prices have finally dropped under $4 a gallon.Industry experts says gas prices have declined thanks to lower crude oil costs and lower demand, despite the traditionally higher demand during the summer, and lower gas prices could be helping ease inflation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#Spent Nuclear Fuel#Infrastructure#Low Level Waste#Business Industry#Linus Business
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Associated Press

Ontario International Airport extends run topping pre-pandemic passenger volume

More than 520,000 travelers flew into or out of the Southern California gateway in July, beating 2019 levels for the 5th straight month. ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July marked the fifth straight month in which Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded passenger volumes higher than the same month in 2019, as the Southern California gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports across the United States.
ONTARIO, CA
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy