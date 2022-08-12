ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jweekly.com

Limmud Bay Area adds Zoom option and track for Jewish singles

Limmud Bay Area is back, with the same volunteer-led Jewish learning and in-person camaraderie that regulars have come to expect, along with some Covid-inspired changes — a hybrid schedule that allows Zoom participation and a new track for singles. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual...
SAN RAMON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy