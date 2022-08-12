ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills Backup QB Goes Undercover at Training Camp

By Matthew Ryan
 4 days ago

Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum is entering his 10th season in the NFL.

Sometimes, a backup quarterback can fly under the radar. Obviously, playing such an important position, they're still noticed at times by fans when out and about, even if they try not to be. But Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum put this ability to go undercover amongst his teammates to the test.

In a video posted by the Buffalo Bills , Keenum put on sunglasses and a bucket hat and went around training camp trying to get autographs from his unsuspecting teammates.

Keenum's undercover journey saw him try to get autographs on a football from receiver Gabriel Davis, general manager Brandon Beane and superstar quarterback Josh Allen, among others. At one point, security didn't recognize Keenum and gave him a hard time about being on the team's side of the barrier.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie signed Keenum's ball, and later Keenum asked McKenzie to sign it again, but right before he did, he noticed who was asking.

"Is this Case?" McKenzie asked, both he and Keenum laughing after the question was posed.

While right now Keenum isn't in the spotlight, that hasn't always been the case in his NFL career. In 2017, Keenum was the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback and threw one of the most iconic passes in NFL history to now Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, sending the Vikings to the NFC Championship game.

Keenum started his NFL career with the Houston Texans and had stints with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings, the Denver Broncos, Washington, the Cleveland Browns and now the Bills.

Though during the regular season, the attention likely won't be on Keenum, he will get some attention and playing time in the preseason, which the Bills start on Saturday as they take on the Indianapolis Colts .

