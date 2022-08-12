Read full article on original website
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?
Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut
On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Turning Heads in Preseason
Sam Ehlinger made a big impression in the Colts preseason opener.
Dallas' First Star Professional QB In Hospice Care
Len Dawson led the Dallas Texans to the AFL Championship in 1962.
Ex-NFL Star's Brother Wanted For Murder After Youth Football Game Shooting
The brother of a former NFL star is wanted for murder following a shooting at a youth football game in Texas.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiving corps, but despite that, signing Antonio Brown is a move they should definitely avoid. Dallas will once again look to make it THE year. Cowboys fans are notorious for claiming that it would the season they would win the title, but they still haven’t even […] The post 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks’ Geno Smith-Drew Lock QB battle takes surprising twist
There aren’t many quarterback competitions in training camp so far as nearly every starting spot appears to be locked up, but there is one position battle that is starting to heat up — the Seattle Seahawks’ signal-caller clash between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Throughout the offseason,...
NFL Moves to ITV From BBC
After years of being on the BBC, the National Football League (NFL) has a new free-to-air television home in the U.K. and Ireland following a a three-year partnership with broadcaster ITV. Sports presenter Laura Woods will join analysts Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl winner, and Jason Bell when ITV kicks off its coverage on Sept. 9 with the first in a series of hour-long weekly shows. The 2022 NFL season kicks off the previous night when defending champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. ITV will air the climax of the season, Super Bowl LVII, live from Glendale, Arizona,...
Ravens could face off against familiar face in Week 1 of 2022 season vs. Jets
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the entire AFC East during the 2022 season, as will the entirety of the AFC North. For Baltimore, they will play the whole division within the first month of the season in the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 1-4 respectively.
