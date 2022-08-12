ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?

Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiving corps, but despite that, signing Antonio Brown is a move they should definitely avoid. Dallas will once again look to make it THE year. Cowboys fans are notorious for claiming that it would the season they would win the title, but they still haven’t even […] The post 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys should not sign Antonio Brown amid receiver injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Moves to ITV From BBC

After years of being on the BBC, the National Football League (NFL) has a new free-to-air television home in the U.K. and Ireland following a a three-year partnership with broadcaster ITV. Sports presenter Laura Woods will join analysts Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl winner, and Jason Bell when ITV kicks off its coverage on Sept. 9 with the first in a series of hour-long weekly shows. The 2022 NFL season kicks off the previous night when defending champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills. ITV will air the climax of the season, Super Bowl LVII, live from Glendale, Arizona,...
