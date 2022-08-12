ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

11-17-18-35-43

(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $420,000

Mega Millions

23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000,000

NORTH5

03-11-16-22-27

(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

Pick 3

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the costs. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. It drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seventeen#Mn Lottery
The Associated Press

Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won’t change the outcome of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will occur in nine of the state’s 105 counties that account for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 5:11 a.m. EDT

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary. CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. A competitive state superintendent of public instruction primary featured Republicans Megan Degenfelder and Brian Schroeder but was too early to call. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to Republicans, fielding just two candidates who don’t even have websites for governor and just one Democratic candidate running for state superintendent. Here’s a look at the races for Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials: GOVERNOR
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when he was condemned for killing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Dallas. Prosecutors say Chanthakoummane entered the model home and then beat Walker with a wooden plant stand and stabbed her before stealing her Rolex watch and a silver ring, which were never found. DNA evidence showed Chanthakoummane’s blood was found in various places inside the model home, including under Walker’s fingernails. Walker had been a top-seller for home builder D.R. Horton. She had been recently divorced and had two children.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Jury convicts Minnesota man in 1986 killing on Iron Range

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. Her death “prompted one of the most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County,” county attorney Kimberly Maki said in announcing the verdict. Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead. The break came in 2020 after Chisholm police approached the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about providing a sample of the DNA evidence to a company that analyzes public genealogy databases. The company identified Carbo as a potential suspect.
CHISHOLM, MN
The Associated Press

Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. The brothers were returning to Bend from a backcountry plane camping trip near McCall, Idaho. Daniel Harro was flying the plane and was an avid flight enthusiast, officials said.
BEND, OR
The Associated Press

Kentucky State Parks launches photo contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest that encourages visitors to capture some of the best parts of their stay. The contest aims to attract more travelers and showcase these “places of beauty, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches,” Kentucky Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said this week in a statement. Photos can be entered in the categories of camping, scenic, trails and park activities and will be judged on factors including originality and artistic composition, officials said. Photo submissions can be made through Oct. 31, and winners will be announced in December.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump. Cheney described her loss as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small collection of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, on the edge of a vast field flanked by mountains and bales of hay. “Our work is far from over,” she said Tuesday evening, evoking Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before ascending to the presidency and preserving the union.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy