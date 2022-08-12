MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Gopher 5
11-17-18-35-43
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $420,000
Mega Millions
23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-three, twenty-four, fifty, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000,000
NORTH5
03-11-16-22-27
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
Pick 3
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
