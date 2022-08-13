“Overcoming Obstacles: A Step Forward” at The Ritz-Carlton Naples on March 31, 2023. News Anchor, Army National Guard Veteran, and former CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, Pete Hegseth, will present his inspirational story during a luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton Naples to support the Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida (PASWFL). Mr. Hegseth’s talk will take place at the PASWFL’s signature fundraising event — A Step Forward: Overcoming Obstacles — on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, Florida, 34108 at 11:30 am. The PASWFL presents the event to raise funds for the programs and services they offer to the nearly 7,000 people in Collier and Southern Lee County with Parkinson’s Disease, and their care partners. Registration is $300 and includes lunch and Mr. Hegseth’s presentation. VIP registration is $500 and includes luncheon, presentation, and an invitation to a private pre-lunch VIP reception with Pete Hegseth.

NAPLES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO