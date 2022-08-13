Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida schools start plan to fill teacher vacancies with veterans
Southwest Florida students may be back in school already, but the area’s teacher shortage is still a problem. State officials hope that temporarily certifying veterans to teach will be a solution, but not all parents are on board with the plan. This new recruitment plan would allow former military...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Jan. 6 suspect accused of violating the conditions of his release
A Southwest Florida man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now facing more legal troubles. Chris Worrell, 51, is accused of violating the conditions of his release by speaking about the event. Legal experts say Worrell should expect a judge to order him back into custody.
NBC 2
Fake farms in SWFL received thousands of dollars in PPP loans
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) — Among the millions of businesses that received PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic were small farms in Southwest Florida. The problem? Some of the farms don’t actually exist, the NBC2 Investigators have found. A wheat farm in Lehigh Acres received a loan of...
Congressman Charlie Crist coming to Ft Myers
Congressman Charlie Crist will be at the Democratic Women’s Club meeting this Saturday 8/13 @10:30 at the Quality of Life Center in Fort Myers. Crist also plans to pop into several early voting polling sites in Lee County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Council confirms considering downtown Fort Myers curfew
Some members of the Fort Myers city council are floating the idea of a curfew in the downtown area, in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting. The shooting may have been the straw that breaks the camel’s back bringing changes to the popular area. Other suggestions have been raised...
DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?
Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
lifeinnaples.net
PETE HEGSETH TO SPEAK AT THE PARKINSON’S ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’S FUNDRAISER
“Overcoming Obstacles: A Step Forward” at The Ritz-Carlton Naples on March 31, 2023. News Anchor, Army National Guard Veteran, and former CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, Pete Hegseth, will present his inspirational story during a luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton Naples to support the Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida (PASWFL). Mr. Hegseth’s talk will take place at the PASWFL’s signature fundraising event — A Step Forward: Overcoming Obstacles — on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, Florida, 34108 at 11:30 am. The PASWFL presents the event to raise funds for the programs and services they offer to the nearly 7,000 people in Collier and Southern Lee County with Parkinson’s Disease, and their care partners. Registration is $300 and includes lunch and Mr. Hegseth’s presentation. VIP registration is $500 and includes luncheon, presentation, and an invitation to a private pre-lunch VIP reception with Pete Hegseth.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Treeline corridor proposed residential community denied permission to advertise
A proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers was met with overwhelming opposition by hundreds of community members and some local government leaders. The developers, The Davis Group, asked Fort Myers City Council for permission Monday night to advertise the amendment...
RELATED PEOPLE
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
LeeTran launches new transportation system in Lehigh Acres
LeeTran is getting ready to expand a new transportation program in Lehigh Acres. It’s called the Mobility on Demand Program, and the map in this article shows the area the van will travel. County commissioners are expected to give the okay for the ULTRA On-Demand Transit service, which will...
cbs17
Yacht found, but Florida doctor still missing; wife filed for divorce same day he vanished, reports say
NAPLES, Florida (WNCN/CBS Newspath/WINK) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it found a yacht belonging to a Naples doctor — but the doctor himself could not be found. The Coast Guard suspended the search for Dr. Chaundre Cross Sunday, according to a news release Sunday night from the agency.
Florida Man Wanted In Polk County For Illegal Hunting, Busted In Collier County For Illegal Hunting
A 27-year-old Florida man with multiple warrants from multiple counties was arrested yesterday for committing the same crimes he is wanted for. A Collier County deputy on patrol in the Immokalee district spotted unusual activity and took swift action. The deputy was patrolling the area
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers wildlife facility under FWC investigation; animals seized
A captive wildlife facility in North Fort Myers is under investigation by the FWC after more than 200 exotic animals were seized. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they searched Carl Laquidara’s property, Bad Attitude Everglades Exotics, at 18450 Nalle Road on Aug. 1. The FWC said...
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
WINKNEWS.com
Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral
Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
businessobserverfl.com
$120 million apartment project coming to Cape Coral
Cape Coral is getting 412 more apartments. A West Palm Beach real estate investment and development firm has bought 26 acres at Tierra De Paz Loop and plans to build a complex, Siesta Lake, on the site. Construction on the $120 million project is expected to begin later this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Animal cruelty charges, Motorcyclist hurt
A Naples man faces animal cruelty charges, accused of beating his 5-month-old puppy to death. Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested 23-year-old Robert William Garon, 23, Thursday and charged him with the late July incident. Garon, of the 7500 block of Campania Way,...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida
This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
Lee County Schools reports no delays, complaints about buses Friday
With the first week back now behind us, the district is looking ahead to get students to school on time.
WATCH: Lightning strike sparks small fire on Florida road
A detective's dashcam video captured a lightning strike sparking a small fire along a Florida road.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 3