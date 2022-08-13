ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
NBC 2

Fake farms in SWFL received thousands of dollars in PPP loans

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) — Among the millions of businesses that received PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic were small farms in Southwest Florida. The problem? Some of the farms don’t actually exist, the NBC2 Investigators have found. A wheat farm in Lehigh Acres received a loan of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Council confirms considering downtown Fort Myers curfew

Some members of the Fort Myers city council are floating the idea of a curfew in the downtown area, in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting. The shooting may have been the straw that breaks the camel’s back bringing changes to the popular area. Other suggestions have been raised...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?

Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
LEE COUNTY, FL
lifeinnaples.net

PETE HEGSETH TO SPEAK AT THE PARKINSON’S ASSOCIATION OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’S FUNDRAISER

“Overcoming Obstacles: A Step Forward” at The Ritz-Carlton Naples on March 31, 2023. News Anchor, Army National Guard Veteran, and former CEO of Concerned Veterans for America, Pete Hegseth, will present his inspirational story during a luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton Naples to support the Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida (PASWFL). Mr. Hegseth’s talk will take place at the PASWFL’s signature fundraising event — A Step Forward: Overcoming Obstacles — on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, Florida, 34108 at 11:30 am. The PASWFL presents the event to raise funds for the programs and services they offer to the nearly 7,000 people in Collier and Southern Lee County with Parkinson’s Disease, and their care partners. Registration is $300 and includes lunch and Mr. Hegseth’s presentation. VIP registration is $500 and includes luncheon, presentation, and an invitation to a private pre-lunch VIP reception with Pete Hegseth.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Treeline corridor proposed residential community denied permission to advertise

A proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers was met with overwhelming opposition by hundreds of community members and some local government leaders. The developers, The Davis Group, asked Fort Myers City Council for permission Monday night to advertise the amendment...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Governor#The School Board
WINKNEWS.com

Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral

Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$120 million apartment project coming to Cape Coral

Cape Coral is getting 412 more apartments. A West Palm Beach real estate investment and development firm has bought 26 acres at Tierra De Paz Loop and plans to build a complex, Siesta Lake, on the site. Construction on the $120 million project is expected to begin later this year.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Animal cruelty charges, Motorcyclist hurt

A Naples man faces animal cruelty charges, accused of beating his 5-month-old puppy to death. Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested 23-year-old Robert William Garon, 23, Thursday and charged him with the late July incident. Garon, of the 7500 block of Campania Way,...
NAPLES, FL
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida

This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy