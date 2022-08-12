Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Jack Taylor Milligan
VIDALIA, La. — Funeral services for Jack Taylor Milligan, 85 of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Young’s of Vidalia.
Natchez Democrat
Last Week in Natchez: August 8 to August 15, 2022
NATCHEZ — Not a subscriber? Here are highlights of what you missed in our coverage from August 8 to August 15. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Don’t forget to vote in the Best of the Miss-Lou contest for our local businesses.
Natchez Democrat
Nancy McCray Passbach
Services for Nancy McCray Passbach, 76, of Natchez who died Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Vidalia hosts first hearing on spending hydroelectric revenue
VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia officials hosted the first of two public meetings on Monday to discuss the use of hydroelectric royalties from the Sidney A. Murray Jr. Hydroelectric Station, from which the town buys its power. The second public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22,...
listenupyall.com
Adams County board honors Rosco
The Adams County Board of Supervisors began its meeting this morning with a moment of silence in honor of Rosco. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” said county board President Wes Middleton. “He was truly a hero in this community. He will be missed.”
Natchez Democrat
Ask me about the Symphony
It’s about tourism and economic development. It’s about investment in Natchez. It’s about JOBS…. Something exciting is happening in Natchez on Aug. 30! Out of all the cities along the Mississippi River, from New Orleans to Minneapolis, Natchez has been chosen to be the “Godmother City” of the American Symphony, American Cruise Lines’ newest and sleekest vessel. What this means is that our city on the highest hill will soon become the “Port of Origin” for the Symphony, meaning by 2025 cruises will begin and end here!
Natchez Democrat
Pets of the Week: Debbie, Billie and Bruce
Debbie has the most interesting coloring doesn’t she? She is a Red Merle Cur mix, and such an affectionate young dog. She will stay all day at your feet, or on your knee if you’ll let her. House and leash trained, fully vetted, spayed, 15 months old. Available for adoption to a lucky family. Come visit Debbie at Concordia PAWS Shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.
Natchez Democrat
Whispers of whiskers: Catfish to become the new sport lunker?
VIDALIA, La. — Allan Pettis tried to convince his grandson, Levi Fitt, that the bloody shiner lying on the rock under the twin bridges was Japanese sushi. The noontime sun was blocked by the bridge, so the fish scraps hadn’t begun to truly rot yet. “Want something to...
WLBT
Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities say...
Natchez Democrat
Juvenile arrested after posting pictures holding an AR-style weapon, asked peers if he should bring it to school
VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police have arrested an unnamed juvenile from Vidalia Upper Elementary School for posting pictures of himself holding an AR-style weapon and asking his peers if he should bring it to school. The police department received on Monday from a call from a concerned parent who...
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippian breaks 25-year state record for whopping 104-pound catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss. - While it wasn’t moonlight on a duck blind, it was a catfish on a trotline in Mississippi earlier this month. Christopher Halley was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez when he realized a giant fish had taken hold of his trotline. The 104-pound monster he...
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Sunday morning
NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, is due to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m. The launch of the Viking Mississippi is the first time Viking has offered a cruise ship in North America and the first on the Mississippi River, according to a press release issued jointly by Visit Natchez and the City of Natchez this afternoon.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
Natchez Democrat
Supervisors to consider negotiating with Concordia Parish Sheriff to house inmates, shut down Adams County Jail operation
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote at its next meeting as to whether to begin negotiations with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to house Adams County Jail inmates in its correctional facility. Adams County Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton has shared...
Natchez Democrat
Woodville man shot and killed Sunday in Wilkinson County
WOODVILLE — A Woodville man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning at Merit Health Natchez. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced at approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the hospital and that the man was shot in Wilkinson County.
Natchez Democrat
Rebels come close to first win of season
LIBERTY — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels looked like they were on their way to finally picking up their first win of the 2022 season before Silliman Institute rallied late to give the Lady Wildcats a 9-6 win last Saturday morning at the Amite School Center Tournament.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say
VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
Natchez Democrat
Slippery foot lands car inside gas station convenience store
NATCHEZ — A car came crashing through the front door of a gas station convenience store on Monday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Monday at the BlueSky Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. 61 North and Morgantown Road. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said...
Natchez Democrat
Tigers trounce Saints to open 2022 season
CENTREVILLE — While most schools in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools start their 2022 varsity football seasons this Friday night, a few schools actually got their seasons underway last week. One of those schools was Centreville Academy. The Tigers wasted no time in jumping to a big lead...
Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, AR-style rifles, handguns and ammo
Multiple firearms, illegal drugs and paraphernalia were confiscated during a weekend traffic stop by the Brookhaven Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Friday around 9:33 p.m., an SCU officer made a traffic stop in the Rogers Circle area on a gray Toyota Camry with Copiah County plates. The officer smelled...
