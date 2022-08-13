Read full article on original website
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
Lapwai man killed after crash down embankment
LAPWAI, Idaho — A Lapwai man died Friday night after two vehicles drove off the road and down a steep embankment in Nez Perce County. According to Idaho State Police, a 65-year-old man from Twisp, Wash., was traveling north on US 95, when he crossed over the centerline in a Buick Avenue and hit an oncoming Kia Sorento.
Driver Escapes Injury After car Erupts Into Flames West of Clarkston
CLARKSTON - A driver escaped injury when his car caught on fire Sunday just west of Clarkston in Whitman County. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters responded to the Subaru on fire about 3 miles west of the Port of Wilma on Wawawai Road at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
pullmanradio.com
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze That Destroyed Colfax Home
Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Colfax on Saturday that destroyed a home. City of Colfax Volunteer Firefighters were called to the house fire off West Thorn Street around 1:00 in the afternoon. When crews arrived, smoke was billowing out from under the roof. Firefighters initially made an offensive interior attack to try to knock down the flames and save the home. After about an hour of chasing the fire in the old wood built home fire command decided to pull out of the building and focus on saving the adjacent residences. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to additional structures and ensured that the blaze didn’t run up Hospital Hill. You can listen to City of Colfax Fire Chief Michael Chapman explain the move to a defensive attack by listening to the audio file below.
pullmanradio.com
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Stable oil Prices, Fewer Drivers on the Road Continue to Push Drop in gas Prices
LEWISTON - According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95 as of Monday morning, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. In Idaho, the average price for a gallon of regular...
